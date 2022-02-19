Scott Eastwood recalls the ‘volatile moment’ between him and Shia LaBeouf that Brad Pitt stopped

ads

Scott Eastwood is opening up about his “volatile” encounter with Shia LaBeouf on the set of David Ayer’s 2014 war movie Fury and how Brad Pitt stepped in to stop it. In a new interview with Insider, Eastwood recalled how a scene he was filming with LaBeouf went off the rails when the Transformers actor personally directed the script so Eastwood would spit on his shirt.

Pitt stepped in to prevent things from escalating, but Eastwood still has thoughts about the incident. “I never think your process as an actor should get in the way of how people are treated on set,” he told the outlet. “You should always improve production, not take away and put people in a situation where the work environment is shitty or you’re rude or people have to be in an awkward situation.”

LaBeouf has yet to respond to Eastwood’s accusations. This isn’t the first time LaBeouf’s behavior has reportedly caused trouble on set. The Disturbia star was originally slated to star opposite Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling, but left the film in September 2020 ahead of filming after sources told Variety that director Olivia Wilde found “no he was an easy guy to work with” and “off the mark.” -putting up.” Citing Wilde’s “no jerks” policy, the source alleged that LaBeouf “displayed bad behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew.”

Wilde also voiced support for LaBeouf’s ex, FKA twigs, who filed a lawsuit against the actor in December 2020, alleging the Holes star abused her and knowingly passed on a sexually transmitted disease to her. LaBeouf has denied all allegations against her, but in an email to The New York Times, he wrote, “I am not in a position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, just rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.”

“I have a history of hurting those closest to me. I am ashamed of that story and sorry for those I hurt. There is nothing more I can say,” LaBeouf wrote. He went on to say that the abuse allegations made by Twigs and his ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho “are not true,” but that he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept responsibility for the things I have done.” ».

