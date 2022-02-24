Scott Eastwood reveals that his father advised him not to participate in The Suicide Squad

In 2016 Suicide Squad came to the big screen – 25%, directed by David Ayer and starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Will Smith as Deadshot, Jared Leto as Joker, and Scott Eastwood as GQ Edwards. Although the role of the latter was very brief and not of much importance, he had the opportunity to return in the sequel, but turned it down on the advice of his father, the legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood.

You may also like: Peacemaker becomes the best-reviewed installment of the entire DCEU

Five years after the failure of suicide squadWarner Bros. released the sequel, The Suicide Squad – 91%, directed by James Gunn, and featured the return of several characters that we had seen before, the main ones being Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Amanda Waller. Although, according to Comic Book, Scott Eastwood was contacted to appear in the film, he did not want to. The actor recently spoke with Insider and revealed the reasons why he was not in the suicide squadand it was, in part, on the advice of his father, and because they wanted him to sign on for three movies that he knew absolutely nothing about (via Comic Book):

They didn’t want to pay me money for those upcoming movies and they didn’t have another script for the other movie, so I didn’t know what I was going to sign up for.

Also read: Lex Luthor in Peacemaker? Michael Rosenbaum says he wants to join the series

And he added that his father told him:

‘If you feel like they really need you and if it’s a good part, then go for it. If not, then no’. I didn’t have the answers to those questions at the time, I wasn’t going to have the answers, and they were putting pressure on me. So in the end it didn’t happen.

The difference between suicide squad and the suicide squad is abysmal, the visual style of James Gunn it’s amazing, and the way it portrayed the relationships of the characters was very effective, enough to captivate the audience. The film, beyond the action and adventures, has a plot full of heart, where one is able to empathize with the antiheroes in ways that those who did not receive the first film with very good eyes never imagined.

After the suicide squadGunn was in charge of the Peacemaker series – 86%, from HBO Max, which once again met with approval from critics and audiences, and was a ratings success. In addition to the fact that another season has already been approved for the show, it is expected that there will be more spin-off series with characters from the suicide squad.

The DC cinematic universe has gone through difficult times since its inception, the first three tapes, among which is suicide squadwere panned by critics, and the box office flop of Justice League – 41% led Warner Bros. to take a very different path for its future productions, but the result has been positive, at least that is what the reviews of its films and series indicate, much more positive than those of its first installments.

Don’t leave without reading: Peacemaker: Batman and Cyborg were going to appear in the finale and their scenes were recorded