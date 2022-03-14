Scott Hall fights for his life; he suffered three heart attacks | Beetroot

Former WWE star Scott Hall suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night and is now on life support, according to a report from PWTorch.

Hall, 63, reportedly underwent hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot. He is at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, according to PWTorch. Hall was originally hospitalized after suffering a hip fracture just over a week ago.

Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, had been scheduled to appear in Dallas during WrestleMania this week.

Under the ring name Razor Ramon, Hall was a founding member of WCW’s New World Order along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Hall, a two-time world champion, retired from professional wrestling in 2010.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014 and has appeared occasionally in WWE ever since.

Hall has dealt with health issues, including heart problems that led to him having a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest, as well as drug abuse.

*Content translated from Nypost.com