Scott Hall fights for his life; he suffered three heart attacks | Beetroot

James 10 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 33 Views

Former WWE star Scott Hall suffered three heart attacks on Saturday night and is now on life support, according to a report from PWTorch.

Hall, 63, reportedly underwent hip replacement surgery last week but suffered a serious complication due to a loose blood clot. He is at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, according to PWTorch. Hall was originally hospitalized after suffering a hip fracture just over a week ago.

Hall, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, had been scheduled to appear in Dallas during WrestleMania this week.

Under the ring name Razor Ramon, Hall was a founding member of WCW’s New World Order along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Hall, a two-time world champion, retired from professional wrestling in 2010.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a singles competitor in 2014 and has appeared occasionally in WWE ever since.

Hall has dealt with health issues, including heart problems that led to him having a defibrillator and pacemaker implanted in his chest, as well as drug abuse.

––
*Content translated from Nypost.com

Source link

About James

Check Also

Vicente Saavedra, Clarissa Molina’s boyfriend: who he is and photos of the future husband of the host of El Gordo and La Flaca | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

Whom Vincent Saavedra? This is the boyfriend of Clarissa Molina, the winner of Nuestra Belleza …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved