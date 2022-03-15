Scott Hall, legend of WWE, dies after suffering three heart attacks

Midtime Editorial

Georgia, United States / 03.14.2022 18:44:50





The fateful outcome of one of the great legends of WWE and wrestling in general. This Monday died at the age of 63 Scott Hallwhom we also met in the ring as Razor Ramonone of the pillars of the faction New World Orderone of the most famous of all time in which he shared with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, his best friend in the industry.

It was precisely Nash who advanced the end of his great partner this Monday, when he confirmed on social networks that Scott Hall would be taken off life supportwho was admitted to a hospital in the state of Georgia, in the United States, detailing that they were only waiting for the family of the late gladiator so they could say goodbye.

Hours later, at about 6:00 p.m. in central Mexico, the fighter and friend of Hall, Sean Waltman, better known in the industry as X-Pac, confirmed that Scott Hall died in the hospital after spending a few hours without life support waiting for the sad outcome.

What did WWE’s Scott Hall die of?

The retired fighter had undergone a hip replacement surgery last week, but there were complications during the week due to the presence of a clot. Unfortunately, in the early hours of Monday suffered three heart attacksso he was put on an artificial respirator, but the doctors confirmed to his relatives that he would not wake up for the damages suffered.

The chain of unfortunate events for Scott Oliver Hall started when suffered a fall at home, which led to a hip fracture for which he was treated at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia. From then on, his health was in decline until the fatal outcome.

Who was Scott Hall?

Scott Hall was an active wrestler for nearly three decades. His passing through WWF (today WWE) as Razor Ramon saw him become Intercontinental Champion four timeshaving one of the most memorable matches of WrestleMania against Shawn Michaels in the first ladder match.

His greatest success would come from the hand of the New World Order, a group that he founded in the WCW company with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash in the 90s. Scott Hall is a two-time WWE Hall Of Fame inductee.. The first presentation was in honor of her individual career, while the second was as a member of the nWo.