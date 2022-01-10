Scott Pilgrim, an animated series coming to Netflix

Scott Pilgrim is one of the most famous comics of the 2000s. A true masterpiece of Bryan Lee O’Malley , who worked on the title at 360 °, from the texts to the drawings. A total of six volumes, published from 2004 to 2010. Once the series ended, Edgar Wright’s adaptation came to theaters, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World , from the rich cast, with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabth Winstead, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh and Brie Larson. A live-action that quickly became a cult.

The film takes advantage of a very intriguing style, taking full hands from the world of comics and video games. A show ready to return to the scene with an animated series produced by Netflix. A title that will certainly be also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick

Scott Pilgrim, animated series

There is no official date yet, as well as an announcement from Netflix but, according to what reported by Variety, the animated series by Scott Pilgrim will arrive without a doubt. To produce the series will be UCP. This is the studio that has already collaborated with the famous streaming platform for the realization of the Umbrella Academy show.

Adaptations of the genre are never easy, as evidenced by the cancellation of Cowboy Bebop, live-action based on the anime of the same name. For this reason, Brian Lee O’Malley will be involved in the project, which will have a crucial role. In fact, he will be showrunner, screenwriter and executive producer. A guarantee for all fans.

Another good news for the public is the name of the studio that will handle the animations. It is about Science SARU, Japanese company to which we owe Devilman Crybaby, or the excellent adaptation of the famous manga by Go Nagai. Also involved in the series Edgar Wright, who will try to bridge between comics and movies. The latter, despite the flop at the box office, has become a cult over time, allowing the series to gain notoriety with the general public.

Scott Pilgrim, plot

The protagonist of the comic is obviously Scott Pilgrim. This is a 23 year old boy who lives in Toronto, Canada. He is a huge video game enthusiast and notoriously a slacker. Life seems to go by without ever really being able to touch it.

He plays bass in a rock band made up of his closest friends, cultivating the dream of becoming famous. His is a peaceful existence, tormented in the past by an ex-girlfriend who devastated him. Everything changes suddenly when Ramona Flowers arrives in town. She is a mysterious American girl, for whom she immediately loses her head.

He somehow manages to conquer her but soon discovers that in order to be with her he will have to face a series of challenges. He will be forced to come face to face with all his evil ex-boyfriends.