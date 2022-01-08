News

Scott Pilgrim: Animated Series Coming | TV

Scott Pilgrim, Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel, is at the center of a new Netflix project: one animated series currently under development.

The show will be produced by UCP and Science SARU will handle animation. O’Malley will serve as writer, executive producer and co-showrunner in collaboration with BenDavid Grabinski.

The direction of the project, on the other hand, is entrusted to Abel Gongora. The production team will also include Edgar Wright, director of the film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Seigel and Michael Bacall.

Between the pages the story of Scott: a slacker bassist living in Toronto. The young man falls in love with a girl called Ramona Flowers but, in order to date her, he must first defeat the girl’s seven evil exes.
The graphic novel consists of six volumes published until 2010, the year in which the film with star Michael Cera also arrived in theaters. The cast of the project, which quickly became a cult, also included Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, and Brandon Routh.

What do you think? It seems like a good idea to make an animated series dedicated to the adventures of Scott Pilgrim?

