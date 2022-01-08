Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation confirmed

After receiving a film adaptation entitled Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released in 2010 and directed by Edgar Wright, Now Scott Pilgrim, the comic series created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, consisting of six volumes in black and white published between 18 August 2004 and 20 July 2010 and available in Italy thanks to Rizzoli Lizard (retrieved the comics on Amazon), will be adapted into an anime series that will see O’Malley as writer and executive producer.

SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD.Kim Pine (ALISON PILL) watches her band mate Scott Pilgrim (MICHAEL CERA) prepare to fight

What do we know about the Scott Pilgrim anime series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Scott Pilgrim anime series is made by Netflix And UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group that he also helped bring The Umbrella Academy on the small screen.

O’Malley will co-write and executive produce the show with BenDavid Grabinski, who was showrunner of the revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark from Nickelodeon. Also Wright and his manufacturing partner Nira Park are credited as executive producers for the anime adaptation. Finally, there is the possibility that the cast of the 2010 film will return.

For now, no other information has been released so we remain with our ears open.

About Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was released in US theaters on August 13, 2010, while in Italy it was released on November 19, 2010. Michael Cera played Scott alongside a surprisingly star-studded supporting cast, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Brandon Routh and Anna Kendrick.

Below, the official synopsis of the film: