Scott Pilgrim becomes an animated series produced for Netflix

The graphic novel Scott Pilgrim, after becoming a cult film, will be adapted into an animated series produced for Netflix.

The show will be produced by UCP and Science SARU will handle animation.

Writing the screenplay for Scott Pilgrim’s series will be Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the graphic novels, who will also have the role of executive producer and showrunner in collaboration with BenDavid Grabinski.

Producers will also include director Edgar Wright, author of the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Marc Platt, Nira Park, Jared LeBoff and Adam Seigel.

At the center of the plot of the story told between the pages, and of the film, was the bassist Scott who lives in Toronto and falls in love with Ramona Flowers, finding himself fighting against his seven evil exes in order to hang out with her. The graphic novel consists of six volumes.

In the feature film Michael Cera had the part of Scott, while Ramona was played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Also in the cast were Jason Schwartzman, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Allison Pill, and Brandon Rout.