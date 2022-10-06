Scott Pilgrim: Cosplayer Makes the Ultimate Ramona Flowers Cosplay

The latest graphic novel Scott Pilgrim is over 10 years old and the same goes for his live-action movie. However, the work of Bryan Lee O’Malley is still very much alive, and the same goes for Ramona Flowers, popular in fan art and cosplay.

At first glance Ramona looks like an ordinary girl with colored hair. But it’s more than she lets on and it’s one of the reasons Scott is in love with her.

The problem is that Ramona Flowers, while single when she meets this guy, has seven evil ex-boyfriends. None of them have left behind the relationship they had with her.

We recommend: Scott Pilgrim will have his anime and will be on Netflix.

So Scott Pilgrim must deal with them, and each one is more dangerous than the other. It’s funny how someone like Ramona can attract trouble but that’s part of what makes her special. Without neglecting the skills she has.

Font: Instagram.

Among them his ability to travel through Subspace, something very useful for delivering packages, and his Subspace Bag. It is there that he hides the huge hammer that is his weapon of choice.

Another detail for which this tea aficionado stands out is because her hair shines, reflecting her mood. For the above and more Ramona Flowers is a character to which many cosplayers have dedicated a cosplay over the years.

Font: Instagram.

A Ramona Flowers cosplay reminiscent of a certain actress

Ramona Flowers cosplay from Scott Pilgrim What we bring to you is a contribution from Mary Elizabeth WAHnstead (@rottenpapi).

Yes, the name is very similar to that of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the actress who played Ramona in the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

This cosplayer has a great resemblance to this artist and it comes out in the photos that we bring you. The wig she wears is similar to this character’s hair in the film.

Font: Instagram.

The same applies to the outfit he wears, and from the comments he makes on his Instagram account, he traveled to Toronto, Canada. That was to find locations in which to take photos of her cosplay so that she would show off more.

The care in the details on the part of @rottenpapi is evident, which makes his interpretation stand out more. It is a sample of how current Ramona Flowers is today as a character.

In addition to Scott Pilgrim we have more information about cinema in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.