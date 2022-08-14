Entertainment

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” a comedy for the superhero in all of us

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

When and where?: Now available on HBO Max.

A romantic comedy full of evil ex-boyfriends and rock music, this is how the film can be defined “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”But there is more to this story than that.

The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name, created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, which introduces us to a young man in his twenties named Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), who is a bass player in a rock band. One day he meets Ramona Flowers (Mary-Elizabeth Winstead) and falls in love with her, so he decides to end his newly begun relationship with Knives Chau (Ellen Wong).

What Scott did not expect is that in order to have a relationship with Ramona, he will have to face her seven evil ex-boyfriends who have supernatural powers. Will he make it?

The Edgar Wright-directed film (“Last night in Soho”) is full of pop culture references, for example to video games, so at times it feels like you’re at one with Scott getting lives and points in a fight. ; In addition, visually the edition of the film plays with the aesthetics of the comic.

In this 2010 film, faces that are quite well known today in the world of superheroes appear: the Chris Evans (Captain America) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

Scott Pilgrim becomes a kind of superhero who fights to win the love of the girl he is in love with, so if you like stories full of action, fights (with fists, swords or lightsabers) and a touch of humor, it is a good option for the weekend.

rad

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Reviews | Stairway to hell: a horror movie with potential, but what could be more | TV and Show

14 seconds ago

The best movies of 2022 so far

6 mins ago

Why Amber Heard is the most beautiful actress in the world according to science

12 mins ago

Boho boots: The great trend that will dominate in Autumn Winter 2022

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button