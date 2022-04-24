‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ is Edgar Wright’s masterpiece and surpasses (by far) most Marvel and DC comic book adaptations

Scott Pilgrim was the protagonist of a series of six comics of Bryan Lee O’Malleypublished between 2004 and 2010. An adaptation was attempted from the outset through producer Marc Platt, although O’Malley was not too thrilled with the proposals.

After the success of ‘Zombies Party (Shaun of the Dead)’, the young British filmmaker Edgar Wright became a new sensation. His association with Michael Bacall to write the screenplay set the director’s masterpiece in motion.

life in a game

Universal wanted Seth Rogen as Scott Pilgrim, following the success of ‘Awkward Mess’, but Wright wasn’t really convinced he was an ideal role for the future lead of ‘The Green Hornet’. The director proposes Michael Cera after seeing him in ‘Arrested Development’. After the successes of ‘Supersalidos’ and ‘Juno’, the actor receives the ok without any problem from the studio. Time has proved Wright right. because we are not only facing an actor of extraordinary talent, it is that NO ONE else could put themselves in the shoes of the good old Pilgrim.

If in the case of the protagonist the idea was the director’s, the idea of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the role of Ramona Flowers is linked to Quentin Tarantino, a good friend of Wright. The actress was in ‘Death Proof’ and after the advice of her friend, Wright immediately sees her as the ideal version of Ramona, especially because of her big eyes.

The rest of the cast is easily completed. Chris Evans accept without hesitation, Kieran Culkin auditions not knowing what role to play, and Brie Larson leaves everyone in awe during her audition. Culkin acknowledges that even though Wright had absolutely everything in mind, even the music, filming was not easy. Constant reviews and waiting until the green light of the study for each one.

Because the sixth and final volume of the comics was not yet finished when the film was completed, comic and feature film inspired each other. Edgar Wright envisioned and filmed an ending in which Scott cements his relationship with Knives, but after test screenings, a new ending was filmed, where he ultimately decides to pursue his life with Ramona. O’Malley will opt for the same conclusion for the closing of his comic.





The film is presented at the 2010 Comic Con with the entire cast, the reception is impressive and it promises to be a success in theaters. Mary Elizabeth Winstead remembers how at Comic-Con it seemed like they were the greatest movie in history. Unfortunately, the reality would be very different. With a budget of 60 million (excluding marketing), the film grosses less than 50 worldwide, including a mere thirty in the United States. Something that ten years later is even more difficult to explain.

An incomprehensible failure

Stallone and ‘The Mercenaries’ are largely responsible for this poor reception. Billboard companion, the action film full of old glories of the genre will end up grossing more than 270 million at the worldwide box office. It also had to compete with ‘Eat, pray, love’, another attractive reheated dish for the worst public that filled those rooms. The film debuted in fifth place at the box office, a tragedy. Universal will quickly accept the failure with a message to the press: “We have always been aware of the challenge of bringing this film to the general public. I wish more people had come to see it.”

Like so many other (unfair) failures, ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ will become a cult title over the years. Last year Edgar Wright came to a grand conclusion with his usual phlegm: “I am incredibly proud of the film. The fact that articles are being written for 10 years of Scott Pilgrim and not 10 years of ‘The Expendables’ says so. everything”.





Entered into matter, Edgar Wright’s film is a show like no other. With an incredible sense of rhythm and pinpoint precision for each beat, each silence, or each effect, the filmmaker refined his style until he achieved the biggest and strongest movie of his career. And the soundtrack is one more character. Has anyone been able to get the tracking shot of the opening credits out of their heads?

When a filmmaker like Edgar Wright combines all his talents as a director, combining his foresight and thug spirit with his spectacular and pristine staging, the result is practically magic. Beyond the incredible visual effects, Edgar Wright’s narrative is superb. Scott Pilgrim is a constant game on all levels. From editing to lighting through ellipses, music and sound effects. An electrifying and pleasurable playground for a gifted filmmaker in the prime of his career.

Wright’s film is a story about sentimental immaturity and emotional learning, conveyed by terribly moving and imperfect characters, but fully aware of their idiosyncrasies, whom the script cherishes and loves as if they were its own children. It’s quite possible that ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ hit screens a decade early. Maybe more. Maybe in the future it will be recognized once and for all the importance of this movie or the extraordinary ‘Speed ​​Racer’, which we will have to talk about at some point. As it does not seem that at the moment they are going to send the film to our theaters, we will have to settle for the video game.