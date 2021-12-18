Scott Stuber comments on Fincher’s new film and more

Last February we learned of the arrival of The Killer on Netflix, the next film by David Fincher. After Mank, the director is ready to return to the platform with a feature film, embellishing a catalog that will also see the arrival of The Gray Man by the Russo and Maestro brothers by Bradley Cooper. Scott Stuber commented on the movies.

Stuber, for the uninitiated, is the head of Netflix’s Original Movies section, and he certainly has something big in his hands at the moment, with directors of a certain caliber who are launching more and more on the platforms. According to him The Killer is “provocative and interesting”, a film with which Fincher is sure to return to his comfort zone after recent experiments. The director has indeed some experience with thrillers, just think of Se7en, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Zodiac. Also on Netflix, where he started with House of Cards, he directed a thriller, the Mindhunter series. And it will probably do so again over the next 4 years, by which time the collaboration agreement with the streaming giant will still be in place.

“It’s about the methodology of that world, which David describes better than anyone else.” Stuber said. “He’s so good at the details of the way … of watching something that’s unfolding. It’s a really fun and amazing movie, in the hands of one of the best directors around.”

While everyone is wondering when The Gray Man will be released, Stuber also says a few words about the Russo brothers’ new film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. In fact, it defines it a “great, fun, globetrotting spy movie”. “The dynamic between Ryan and Chris is incredible. Their chemistry is unique. Ana de Armas is fantastic in the film. They have a really great cast. It will be one of our great summer films next year.”

He then spent a few words on Maestro, the biopic about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, about how Bradley Cooper had invited him to breakfast one day and told him about it. The actor, this time director, in the following meetings he reviewed all the notes with Stuber, demonstrating his passion for the project.

We, of course, are now curious to see them all. However, it seems that there will still be a wait. Which of these titles are you most eagerly awaiting?