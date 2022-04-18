Scottish Prime Minister asked to respect COVID rules

Police spoke to Scotland’s first minister to remind her to abide by coronavirus mask rules after she was filmed barefaced in an enclosed space while campaigning.

Police Scotland said Monday that officers had reminded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the “importance of wearing a face covering where there is a legal requirement to do so”. The force added that no further action will be taken.

Sturgeon was filmed without a mask at a hairdressing salon in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, while campaigning for local elections next month on Saturday. Sturgeon later apologized, saying that “after a few seconds of being in the store, I realized that I forgot to put my mask back on. So I immediately put it on.”

Sturgeon’s slip came two days before Scotland removed the legal requirement to wear face masks in closed public spaces. As of Monday, it is only recommended to use it in places such as stores, hairdressers and public transport.

Scotland is the latest UK nation to scrap its face mask mandate. England, Wales and Northern Ireland have already done so.

Sturgeon is not the only political figure who has been caught violating COVID-19 restrictions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after being fined by police for attending a birthday party at his office in 2020 where coronavirus lockdown rules were breached. Police are still investigating several other meetings involving Johnson and his staff that may have violated the restrictions.