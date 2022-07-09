Scrabble censorship now!

Censorship! This is the key word of our time. We have just had the proof of this in the most unexpected field there is: Scrabble!

Certain words will now be censored there, we recently learned from Le Figaro.

Why ? In the name of inclusion and to stop offending certain “minorities”. 400 words will thus be withdrawn from the Anglo-Saxon edition. But the censors are zealous! They also banish the word “Jesuit”!

Words

This censorship arouses a mixture of anger and mockery among game fans.

With anger, because this logic of eradicating words to please the whims of those who claim to speak in the name of “minorities” stems from an Orwellian mentality. Remember, in 1984, George Orwell’s classic, power takes pride in crossing out vocabulary words. Because the fewer words there are in circulation, the more the mental space of each other will be reduced.

Mockery, then: because you have to be very stupid to banish words as if they were blasphemies, in general, and to banish the word Jesuit, in particular.

This delirium is not unrelated to the English-Canadian controversy around the book white niggers of americaby Pierre Vallières, which only gets worse.

As we know, in recent days, in a CBC report, the cover of the book was presented with the word nigger crossed out, as if the mere sight of it could traumatize some viewers.

We now approach certain words with an archaic religious mentality: whoever utters them believes they are provoking the wrath of the gods.

In a sense, this is true, because the anger of “minorities”, or more particularly of those who claim to speak in their name, is now interpreted as divine anger.

The media treats it as a sacred anger, before which one must bow down.

Conversely, we invent words. Like the pronoun iel, which it becomes mandatory to pronounce in the name of respect for diversity. Who does not will experience a media lynching.

Let’s keep in mind the fate reserved for JK Rowling, creator of the Harry Potter universe.

For having recalled that it is not enough for a man to feel like a woman for him to become one, she is the target of a permanent defamation campaign. For having recalled that we do not say “person with a uterus”, but woman, we curse her.

Religion

When it came time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the series last fall, we parted ways.

And recently, Emma Watson, the famous actress, said she agreed to play in a next film in the series if JK Rowling is not associated with it. In other words, she was expelled from her work!

Fanaticism becomes normalized and anyone who opposes it is called a “phobe” – and there are many invented phobias.

To sum up: language has become a battleground for the imagination of our societies. An increasingly symbolically violent battle.