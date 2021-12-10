Scrap-ter: new extension in 2022?

Collection extension: Scrapping balance by 14 December December 9, 2021



Under current legislation, the payment of the installments of the Scrapping-ter and of the balance and excerpt, originally expected by 30 November, has an extension to December 9 (provided for by the Tax Decree linked to the Maneuver), which however is contained in a conversion law that is technically not yet in force, although this outcome is expected by 20 December. Not only that: in consideration of the five days of tolerance allowed, it is allowed to pay by December 14 without losing the benefits of the facilitated definition through the two fiscal peace measures (which in this case concerns the payment of the installments due in 2020 and 2021, for those who were up to date with the 2019 installments).

It is not advisable to wait any longer for payment: in that case the right to scrapping is lost and the collection procedures resume. It is true that there is an open debate on the hypothesis of new fiscal peace measures, during the parliamentary approval of the Budget Law, but at the moment there are no certainties in this sense.

Last September the hypothesis of one was put forward new extension as of December 31, 2021 (end of the state of emergency Covid) and of a possible Scrapping-quater in 2022. There is in this sense a political commitment to probe this path, resources permitting, but there are no guarantees on the timing: there is the risk that a possible new extension season will leave periods uncovered without retroactive coverage, with the consequence of forfeiting the benefits of the facilitated definition of pending tax bills.