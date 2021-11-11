Scraping of folders, online «Verification excerpt», the service to see if debts have been canceled- Corriere.it

Who has benefited from the scrapping of the folders with the excerpted balance or with the scrapping ter can check whether the debts he had towards the tax authorities have actually been canceled. The Revenue-Collection Agency canceled the charges by 31 October, as required by the Support decree for debts under 5 thousand euros, with an excerpt or tax amnesty as defined by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The service is called Check Excerpt and allows you to know whether the charges contained in your subsidized definition plan have been admitted to the write-off and therefore canceled, because they had the requisites established by law (including income ones), or excluded from the cancellation. In the first case, where the presence of canceled loads is found, with the same service it is possible to request the sending of the slips to be used for payment net of the debts subject to cancellation.

The bulletins for the scrapping ter The service was also updated to request or download the installment bulletins of the facilitated definition (ie Scrapping ter) of the folders directly online. The service also allows those with a plan with more than ten installments to request a copy of the online bulletins that had already been sent by post in the past months. The service still allows you to obtain the copia of the communication of the sums due and the payment forms relating to the first ten deadlines. To use the service, available without the need for a pin and password on the pages of the website www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it dedicated to the Scrapping-ter and the Balance and excerpt, just enter your tax code and the documentation required for recognition and you receive a copy of the communication with the additional bulletins at the email address indicated, while in the reserved area of ​​the website, which can be accessed with the Spid, Cie and Cns credentials, it is possible to download them directly.



The modules for the installments In any case – the Agency specifies – it should be noted that in the months of September and October 2021 the Revenue Agency-Collection has in any case sent the taxpayers concerned forms to be used for the payment from the eleventh installment onwards of the Scrap-ter in the traditional paper form. The communications with the bulletins of the installments subsequent to the tithe were not produced for those plans that have already lapsed from the benefits of the facilitating measure for the non-payment of the installments that were due in 2019 and for those who had already requested with the service Accounts You or with the Verification service excerpt the rescheduling of the amounts to be paid by already obtaining the bills to be used for all the installments of the reduced definition plan.

Source link