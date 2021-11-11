Scrapping in installments: the new bulletins online on the AdER website

Collection, online bulletin request function for Scrapping-ter plans over ten installments and for the residual debt after the removal of folders.

On the website of the Inland Revenue-Collection it is possible to obtain the payment slips of the facilitated definition for taxpayers who have a Payment plan broken down into more than ten installments. The web service ofAdER to request or download the bulletins online, they can now obtain the additional forms to pay from the eleventh installment onwards. The same bulletins were in any case sent in paper form to the interested parties. For those who have not received them, the telematic option remains viable.

Folder installments

The service, accessible from the page www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it in the sections relating to “Scrapping-ter” and “Balance and excerpt”, also allows you to obtain a copy of the communication of the sums due and i bulletins of payment relating to the first ten installments.

To use the service without PIN and password, just enter your tax code and the required documentation: you will receive a copy of the communication with the additional bulletins at the email address indicated. In the reserved area of ​​the site accessible with SPID, CIE or CNS, it is possible to download them directly.

Attention: the communications with the bulletins of the installments subsequent to the tithe were not produced for the plans lapsed due to non-payment of the 2019 installments and for those who had already requested the rescheduling of the sums, thus obtaining the relative payment forms.

Condono folders

Following the automatic write-off of the loads of less than 5 thousand euros provided for by the Dl Sostegni (DL 41/2021) which took place on October 31, 2021, the “Check Excerpt“, Available without a password, to check if your debts that are part of a facilitated settlement plan have actually been forgiven.

If the cancellation occurs, with the same service it is possible to request the sending of bulletins for the payment of the residual debt, net of the canceled loads.