Scrapping of tax bills 2022: extension possible!

Scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt closer to the reopening of the terms? The Draghi Government is ready to establish the Scrapping quater with a new excerpt of the tax bills? After the pandemic, the other problem for millions of citizens, families and businesses remains the same difficulty in paying tax collection debts. Not only. There Scrapping ter, as well as the Tax peace they were triggered at a clearly favorable economic moment, compared to the current one liquidity crisis.

And, notwithstanding, the will of regularize the tax bills adhering first to the various facilitated definitions and then to the balance and excerpt of the tax bills, and the subsequent misunderstandings on the payments of the installments, the Italians have accumulation a disproportionate debt.

Beyond the stack of installments of 2020 – 2021 of the Scrapping ter and of the Balance and excerpt tax collection debts, other debts were not taken into account such as, loans, mortgages, installments bills in general and so on. In short, in a complex framework of its own, the Revenue Agency – Collection is preparing to squeeze the lapsed taxpayers from the benefit of the facilitated definition and the tax Peace for the failure to pay the installments due on December 14, 2021.

The answer to prevent this social bomb it remains the institution of one new Scrapping of the tax bills, accompanied by a new one Balance and excerpt. On the other hand, this is the thought supported by the political majority, as well as by professionals and businesses. And now there is also a lead meteorite not quite suddenly on Italy and strongly affects economic recovery. Yes, because the mad rush to increase the supply of electricity and gas, to which the expensive life of basic necessities is linked, impoverishes the country.

One triggered hell trap in which taxpayers lapsed from Scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt, they cannot even present a new form of payment of tax bills in installments, since the December 31, 2021 the deadline for readmission to installments has expired.

The other risk, in addition to those already present, are the companies that are pressed by spiral of increases, they are strongly exposed at closure. This is why a provision to reopen the terms of the Scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt or an intervention ex novo of Scrapping of tax bills acquires urgent character among the fiscal measures of 2022.

Scrapping of tax bills 2022: all the news

It is not a mystery but one new scrapping of tax bills noin the current economic conditions, it could represent a relief for millions of taxpayers. To the point that, in fact, as underlined by ItaliaOggi in the first part of the V forum on the subject of “The novelty of the budget law for professionals and businesses”, discussed by accountants as well as chartered accountants.

Maria Stella Gelmini the minister for regional affairs clarified that the best that the Draghi Government could do was taking action on expiry of the tax bills. Here, explained why it was granted more time to pay them, that is, no more 60 days, but 180 days. If notified by January 1st until the date of March 31, 2022.

However, the absence of a significant extension intervention for the Scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt it turned out to be the umpteenth failure of a state that was not very attentive to the needs of society. The reason is simple, millions of taxpayers, then citizens, families and businesses they do not have the fair economic liquidity necessary to guarantee daily expenses and, therefore, also to be able to remedy their own insolvencies.

Besides all it must be said that many taxpayers are not in the conditions of being able to request payment in installments of the tax bills, as the deadline expired on December 31, 2021. This means that they have forfeited any tax benefit and will have to pay the entire debt registered on the roll.

Scrapping Tax Bills 2022: the problem of PA payments

There is also another problem, which is likely to undermine the future of the country, it is no mystery that if the Public Administration stops making payments to businesses, it risks to set off a chain lock bomb, a vortex that would undermine the feeble economic stability of millions of families.

For this reason, as stated by ItaliaOggi, the M5S has moved forward by providing for the reopening of the terms of payment of the Scrapping Ter and Balance and excerpt, without neglecting the possibility of conceiving a new intervention di Scrapping quater and an excerpt from the tax bills.

On the other hand, Brothers of Italy had proposed the extension of the deadlines of the facilitated definition in the Budget Law 2022, but the Draghi’s government did not agree to endorse the proposal. The truth is that the agenda promoted by Andrea De Bertoldi has become negligible thing, for which it was canceled.

Not following the demands of the political majority has done nothing but produce further penalties on the shoulders of citizens, lapsed due to failure to pay the installments of the Scrapping ter and Balance and excerpt. The real issue is that millions of Italians they would have liked to regularize their tax liabilities, but they have not been put in a position to be able to honor them.

Will the extraordinary scrapping arrive in 2022?

The president of the Bari chartered accountant, Ebano De Nuccio, also expressed himself on the same point, who, as stated in ItaliaOggi, explained how taxpayers during the pandemic period sunk in debt.

Intervene with a “Extraordinary scrapping” it becomes a primary issue that would allow citizens and businesses to be able to pay what is within their financial resources. Blocking the executive procedures of the Revenue Agency – Collection and any actions of formal notice for payment against the debtors who have forfeited any tax benefit.

To strengthen the engine of growth, it is necessary that the Draghi Government intervene on the Collection stopping the request for overdue debts. On the other hand, the forecasts register catastrophic events understood in economic terms, with the presence of a default of the business system which would critically impact not only on families, but especially on the state’s coffers. This is why the speakers press on the introduction interventions aimed at the tax reform.

On the merits, Massimo Garavaglia, minister of tourism explained that the time has come for the Draghi government to reward active companies engaged in the growth of the country. While, Alberto Gusmeroli, vice president of the finance commission of the chambera did not expose himself on the approval of any adjustments connected to the enabling law to be confirmed on 9 February. However, he stressed the presence of different measures, such as, for example, the mini flat tax, the reduction of withholding tax, the installment of payments on account and so on.

At the same time, according to Marcella Caradonna, president of the order of accountants of Milan, it is too contradictory measures, but above all, we work on old unresolved issues that have never found a solution.

A radical change that shows prompt intervention, without leaving the taxpayer at the mercy of the waves of a standard that is slow in coming. Only by mowing the cord of anguish and uncertainty in which taxpayers are confined, choices can be made for the benefit of the country’s growth.

In the middle, however, there is the simplification of rules with the provision of a harmonization between reforms, able to guarantee fewer complications and intervening with greater momentum in relationships with citizens and taxpayers.