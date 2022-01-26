Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt 2022. Finally, good news from ANC

Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt can really return and the ANC underlines this with a press release dated January 14th.

Italians are increasingly in trouble with the tax authorities. The narrative that the end of the pandemic would have given new impetus to the economy unfortunately collides with a very different reality. The pandemic is not over, inflation seriously brings families and businesses to their knees and Italians indebted to the tax authorities are finding it increasingly difficult not to go down. The national association of accountants in an official note is clamoring for the scrapping ter and balance and excerpt to return in 2022. An important position that is coupled with the commitment of many parliamentarians. Let’s see what happens. The end of scrapping ter and balance and excerpt has thrown too many taxpayers into panic. The fragility of many Italians makes them increasingly vulnerable to the tax authorities. We realize that many families are now in energy poverty and there is no shortage of companies forced to work at night to be able to absorb the increases.

Let’s see the times and ways

As so many parliamentarians argue, how can they not be scrapped and scrapped again in such a framework? But does it make sense that the taxman is raging against those who objectively cannot pay? The answer is no. ANC underlines that the mini extension of the 2022 tax decree is dramatically insufficient and for too many Italians the situation is grim. The president of ANC is clamoring for the terms for scrapping and balance and excerpt to be reopened and underlines how every day many businesses are forced to close their doors forever. This is the concrete impact of a blind taxman who is unable to understand the fragility of the country.

But the times for the return? At the moment there are no clear dates, but the debate in this regard is encouraging.

ANC itself points out that the more time is lost, the more companies will close.