Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt, deadline November 30, 2021: the new bulletins from the AdER

Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt, in view of the deadline of November 30, 2021 you can request a copy of the payment slips.

It is through the new online service ofRevenue Collection Agency that taxpayers required to pay the installments of the facilitated definition of the folders will be able to request the forms to be used, even in the case of payment plans divided into more than 10 installments.

And the Press release published on 11 November 2021 to present the Announcements, also announcing that the service has been updated for the checking of canceled folders as of October 31st.

The excerpt of folders, in compliance with the foreseen requirements, it was also applied in relation to the loads included in the scrapping ter and in the balance and excerpt.

In view of the deadline at the end of November it will therefore be possible check for canceled loads and download i new bulletins.

The online service prepared by the Inland Revenue Collection for the request for relative bulletins to the scrapping and balance and write-off installments.

In particular, taxpayers required to pay more than 10 installments they will now have the opportunity to download the additional modules. In any case, it remains possible to obtain communication of the amounts due and the bulletins relating to all deadlines, in view of theappointment of 30 November 2021.

No PIN and password needed. Just access the sections of the AdER site dedicated to scrapping ter and the balance and excerpt, by entering your tax code and the documents necessary for recognition. The bulletins will be sent to the email address indicated.

Access to the reserved area via SPID, CIE and CNS instead, it allows you to download them directly.

To remember this is the press release of 11 November 2021, which highlights how in view of the deadline of November 30th in relation to both the 2020 installments and those of the current year, the forms to be used for the payment of the installments after the tithe have already been sent in paper form.

A letter that has not been prepared for the forfeited taxpayers in case of nonpayment of the installments due in 2019 and for those who, through the service “Conti Tu” or “Verification of excerpt” they had already requested the rescheduling of the sums due, obtaining the relative bulletins.

The service for requesting payment slips is accompanied by the updating of the service for verifying the folders being extracted.

After October 31, 2021, conclusion of the procedure for canceling loads up to 5,000 euros provided for by the Support Decree, the online service allows you to check the presence of folders subject to cancellation within your facilitated definition plan.

The service, which previously omitted the check on the income limit of 30,000 euros, now provides a exact result of the canceled loads and of those excluded, allowing the rescheduling of the scrapping installments ter and balance and excerpt to be paid by 30 November 2021.

In the event of canceled loads, it will now be possible to request the sending of updated bulletins, containing the amount due net of automatically canceled debts.