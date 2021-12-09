Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt, automatically slips to December 14, 2021 there expiration of 9 December, deadline for payments relating to the fiscal peace stratified during 2020 and 2021.

A “Mini-extension”, this is how theRevenue Collection Agency, which on its portal highlights that on 2 December the Senate gave the green light to the Government’s amendment, entirely replacing the text of decree law no. 146/2021 which, among the novelties, includes the deferral to December 9th the deadline for the payment of the installments relating to the scrapping ter and the balance and removal of the folders.

As for the generality of the appointments with the facilitated definition, also in this case the five days of grace for payment, which therefore bring the deadline for payment to 14 December.

The deadline was previously set at 30 November 2021, but it should be noted that the official extension is expected in any case with the definitive launch of the conversion law of the 2022 Tax Decree. A step that could however be accompanied by further news.

In Budget Law 2022 the hypothesis of one could find space long extension of the deadline for payments relating to the scrapping ter and the balance and removal of the folders. To talk about it to Tax information was the Senator Andrea De Bertoldi (FdI).

Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt, expiring on 14 December 2021 with hypothetical long extension in the 2022 maneuver

The appointment of 9 December, postponed to 14 December 2021 with a tolerance of five days, is characterized by a aura of uncertainty.

It is so in the first place if we take into account that the extension of the payment deadline November 30 is still unofficial, considering that this is an amendment inserted in a bill under discussion and that after the Senate’s ok, it will have to be approved by the House.

Even if they appear unlikely steps back and further innovations in the conversion law of the Fiscal Decree 2022, what is certain is that the situation that has arisen is anything but linear.

This can also be seen from the way in which the Revenue Collection Agency gave notice of what is defined as “Mini-extension” to 9 December, highlighting on the one hand the innovations approved in the Senate and on the other hand that the examination of the bill converting decree no. 146/2021 by the Chamber will start on 13 December.

In short, an extension that is still unofficial and on which thehypothesis of a further postponement long in Budget Law 2022.

A possibility that derives from the approval in the Finance and Labor Commission of the Senate of a agenda that commits the Government to postpone the twelve installments of the fiscal peace, providing for the possibility of dilute payments due over the next year.

Talking to the microphones of Tax information was the first signatory of the agenda, the Senator Andrea De Bertoldi.

To stay up to date on the latest tax and employment news, you can register for free at Fiscal Information YouTube channel:

Subscribe to our channel

Extension for scrapping ter and balance and excerpt in the Budget Law 2022? We await news

The agenda approved in the Senate Finance and Labor Committee is “Very binding”, states Senator De Bertoldi in the interview of 7 December 2021:

“It is not the classic agenda that says: it commits the Government to evaluate the desirability of, something ethereal, which gives a political message little more than a reinforced press release. Our agenda includes the commitment of the Government, cadenced in the Budget Law. So there is an agenda approved by the Finance and Labor Commission which commits the Government under the Budget Law to provide that the amounts due for scrapping ter and the balance and excerpt are brought and paid in installments throughout 2022. “

The formula adopted therefore provides for a well-defined commitment, which therefore opens up the possibility that the 2022 Budget Law provides for a long deferral of installments of fiscal peace.

While considering the commitment made by the Government, it is necessary to specify that it is currently difficult and risky to assume a long extension of the deadline for the payment in the Budget Law 2022.

For taxpayers who have joined the fiscal peace, the appointment to mark in red on the calendar is that of December 9, which is postponed to December 14, 2021, taking advantage of the five days of tolerance.

The omitted or inadequate payment leads to the forfeiture of the facilitated definition, and the residual debt will return to being due in full.