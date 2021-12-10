Scrapping ter and Balance and Extract: here are the new deadlines!

There expiration of the Scrapping ter he was born in Balance and excerpt sled again! If previously the installments had to be paid by 30 November, now taxpayers in debt with the tax authorities have a few days of time more! It is not, in fact, a long period, no distant date, but one mini extension which, certainly, has been much appreciated and which allows a few more moments of respite.

When you will have to Weld the installments relating to the years 2020 And 2021? By 9 December 2021! A postponement in extremis, certainly unexpected, but also appreciated by all taxpayers in debt to the tax authorities, which allows them to have a few more days to pay the amount due.

There mini-extension, somewhat belated in some ways, that was approved from the Finance and Labor Commission of the Senate, in the process of converting the Tax Decree.

In this article we will analyze which are the news on Scrapping ter, on the Balance and Excerpt and, finally, the new extension for the payment of tax bills notified from 1 September 2021 to 31 December 2021. In fact, there are many innovations also in relation to good-natured notices of payment.

Tax peace: new payment extension!

Certainly we cannot speak of a new extension of the fiscal peace, but, even if to a lesser extent, taxpayers in debt to the tax authorities have had some another day more time to pay the amount due to the tax authorities, local authorities and so on.

However, it is still a further slippage under the fiscal peace, which extends the expiration of the payment of the installments of the Scrapping ter he was born in Balance and Excerpt. An extension of almost ten days that was introduced in the conversion phase of the Tax Decree (Law Decree 146/2021), through a new one amendment which was approved by the Finance and Labor committees of the Senate. As stated on the site pmi.it:

“The examination of the bill (S. 2426 – Conversion into law of the decree-law 21 October 2021, n. 146) by the Chamber of Deputies is expected to start from Monday 13 December, with final approval by 20 of month”.

Furthermore, it is good to remember that in order to remain in the so-called fiscal peace, it is essential to pay off all debts with the tax authorities, including those that expire this year.

The extended deadline is accompanied by the request for another scrapping for the next 2022, or the Scrapping quater, for the tax bills relating to the two-year period 2018-2019. But we will deal with this aspect at the end of the article.

However, before going to analyze the mini extension for the payment of the installments due to the tax authorities, let’s make a brief mention on the Scrapping ter and on the Balance and Extract.

Scrapping ter and Balance and Extract: this is what they are!

We have been hearing about it for a long time now. However, it is always good to nod to remember what they are and how they work Scrapping ter and the Balance and Excerpt.

Let’s start right from Scrapping ter emphasizing, first of all, that it is one Facilitated definition of the debts contracted with the tax authorities and given in concession for collection toRevenue-Collection Agency, which allows the extinction of all outstanding payments found in the payment folders. The Scrap ter was introduced from Dl n. 119 of 2018 and, subsequently, confirmed by Budget Law of 2019.

There Facilitated definition it was introduced for all taxpayers who have debts with the tax authorities and, essentially, gives the possibility to pay them without interest or penalties.

Initially, it was possible to join the Scrapping ter only until July 31, 2019. However, the unexpected coronavirus pandemic that caused more than health and economic distress and that, in some way, forced the revision of the calendar that had been foreseen, allowing the extension of payments.

Deadlines which, as we have seen, have been extended again by another handful of days. In fact, the payment of the installments was scheduled for November 30th.

Let’s now analyze what the Balance and Excerpt. It was introduced by the Law n. 145 of 2018, and it is a reduction substantial of the debts contracted with the tax authorities, due for all those who have greater economic difficulties.

Who can benefit from this benefit? Only the natural persons holding an indicator Isee familiar not exceeding 20,000 euros. Furthermore, as stated on the site Altroconsumo.it:

“The subjects for which a procedure for the liquidation of assets due to over-indebtedness are also automatically recognized as having the right to request the discount”.

Now that we have broadly clarified what the Scrap ter and the Balance and Extract consist of, we can move on to analyze the new mini extension of payments.

Scrapping ter, balance and excerpt: mini extension approved! What are the new deadlines?

Even if for a few days, it is still a welcome extension for all taxpayers who have to deal with the balance of the arrears of the Scrapping ter and the Balance and Extract. As we have already said, in the process of converting the Tax Decree, a amendment extended the terms of the deadlines of the payments initially set at 30 November 2021.

What are the new terms? The balance must be paid by 9 December 2021 and, considering the five days of tolerance allowed, there expiration He shifted as of December 14, 2021. It is two weeks extra that taxpayers have at their disposal to pay the installments due to the tax authorities.

Please note that if the new deadline for the payment of the installments is not respected, the right to benefit from the facilitated definition will be lost.

But for which installments has the new extension been arranged? For the folders of payment of the Scrapping ter and of EU facilitated definition due on February 28th, May 31st, July 31st and November 30th 2020 and February 28th, May 31st, July 31st and November 30th 2021. Balance and Excerpt expired on March 31 and July 31 of 2020 and March 31 and July 31 of 2021.

It is good to remember how they pay the expiring installments of the Scrapping ter and of the Balance and Extract. You can use the online payment service, by connecting to the Agenzia Entrate-Riscossione website or you can pay them, as stated on the website Agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it, through:

“[…] the electronic channels of the banks, the Italian Post Office and all the other Payment Service Providers (PSP) belonging to the pagoPA node “.

Please note that to access the restricted area of ​​the Revenue Agency portal, citizens must be in possession of a digital identity, among the following: Spid, Cie or Cns.

Furthermore, it is also possible to request thecharge on your own Bank account.

Tax bills: one month more time!

It is also good to mention which ones are other news contained within the Tax Decree, again with reference to the thorny subject of the collection.

For example, we can mention the tax bills of payment. In fact, what they have been notified from September 1st to the December 31, 2021, can be paid within 180 days from the notification, including the debt notices from the National Institute of Social Security (INPS). A further extension of one month, compared to the initially granted period of 150 days.

In fact, please note that normally the tax bills must be paid within sixty days of notification.

Another novelty that must be remembered refers to another extension, this time referring to good-natured notices of payment that have been notified from8 March to 31 May of the last year. The terms were extended to January 16, 2022.

Recall that the good-natured warnings are payment communications. Why good-natured? They are defined as good-natured because they are notified to taxpayers following formal checks. With the amicable notice, the taxpayer has the possibility to pay off the debt with the reduction of interest and penalties reduced by 1/3. Furthermore, if the amicable notices are not paid within the established terms, the creditor institution will issue the tax notice.

Tax bills, ter scrapping, balance and excerpt: hypothesis for next year!

In this sea of ​​extensions and postponements, all taxpayers in debt to the tax authorities are wondering if we are moving towards the so-called Scrapping quater. It is, in fact, a proposal that had been put on the plate during the past months and which, for some time, has been forgotten.

For the next year, the desire is to return to normalcy, which before the pandemic period was close to many, but which now, after a very important change that has affected everyone’s life, is required and regretted.

If you want to return to normal, you shouldn’t imagine doing it only in everyday life, but also in those parts of life that are more mangy, such as tax obligations and the balance of their debts. Therefore, after a long period of extension of the terms of payments, it will probably return to the ordinary situation. However, there are those who are still thinking of a new scrapping, in fact, the quater, but for now very little is known.

Therefore, to understand the next steps and if there really will be a new postponement and another period of fiscal peace, it is necessary to wait for the publication of the new Budget Law.

In any case, it is good to remember the date of December 9th for the payment of the dates indicated above. At 9 December 2021 it is always necessary to add the famous five days of tolerance that postpone the appointment to December 14, 2021. Finally, as it reminds us informationfiscale.it it should be noted that: