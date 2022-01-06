Scrapping ter, balance and excerpt: extension for overdue installments

There Law no. 234 of 30 December 2021, i.e. the 2022 budget maneuver, is now in force and, to the surprise of many, no new Tax Peace and not even a further extension to the payment of the expired installments of Scrapping ter and Balance and Extract.

Therefore, according to the official deadlines, to stay within the advantages of the facilitated collection definitions it was necessary to pay the expired installments 2020-2021 by last December 14, 2021. The final date was in fact set by conversion of the Tax Decree into law to December 9, 2021, to which were added the 5 days of tolerance, which always allow extra time to comply.

In any case, how many have not respected these deadlines of payment could soon have a new opportunity to comply and return to the benefits of the facilitated definitions.

In fact, if the text of the Budget Law was revised until the last moment, the funds to be allocated to the various expenses had been decided for some time, that is, before the government decided to extend the state of emergency, now in force until April 2022.

But, if we take a look at the past, budget laws aside, the government has used two different decrees (DL Ristori and DL Relaunch) in 2020 to grant an amnesty to those who had not paid the overdue installments on time Scrapping Ter And Balance and Excerpt 2019, as of the previous scrapping.

In other words, not only an extension could be coming, but also a real amnesty with which those who have not managed to pay the installments due 2020-2021 in any case, on the pre-established dates, they will not be excluded from the facilitated collection definitions.

The discussion in this regard is still ongoing Parliament, with the aim of granting this extension by means of a Decree specific, on the model of what happened with the Budget Decree and the Ristori Decree.

Maneuver in which, in order to solve the problem of uncollectible debts, a Peace Fiscal 2022 and a Scrapping quater.

In this sense, a delay in the payment times of the new ones tax bills has already been granted, establishing that the bills notified between 1 September 2021 and 31 March 2022 can be paid in 180 days from notification and no more than 60 days.

Installments 2020-2021 of Scrapping ter and Balance and Extract not paid. What happens?

If we follow the official deadlines for installments 2020 and 2021, established by the conversion into Law of the Tax Decree, to remain in the benefits of Scrapping ter and Balance and Extract payments had to be made no later than 14 December 2021.

However, it is clear to everyone that although the restrictive measures in force are not in place in lockdown, the economic recovery is slow and partial, with the effects of the pandemic continuing to weigh and making it difficult for citizens to pay off debts with the tax authorities.

So one wonders what happens to those who in December did not make the payments of the overdue installments of the facilitated definitions? I am lapsed forever from the benefits?

If by law the benefits should lapse and therefore i debtors be excluded from the facilitated definitions collection, a look at the past and the present seems to disprove this hypothesis. This is because on other occasions, other than the financial maneuver at the end of the year, provisions were implemented with which those who, potentially forfeited from the various scrapping for not having paid in order, were reinserted in the facilitated collection definitions, with a retroactive extension.

Waiting for the Decree that extends the payments of Scrapping ter and Balance and Extract

Starting from today’s situation, we know that in Parliament the discussion is still ongoing and that a part of the parliamentary forces is asking that action be taken by means of a decree, further extending the terms and applying an amnesty, which would allow debtors not yet in good standing to remain inside Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract.

After all, a maneuver of this type, if we take a look at the past, has already happened twice in the last two years.

Before the DL 34/2020, known as the Relaunch Decree, established that the debtors who had not paid the expired 2019 installments of Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract, were again included in the benefits and had more time for payments.

Then, the DL Refreshments it even extended these benefits to those who had not paid the installments of the second Scrapping and the first Scrapping in order.

Summing up, under consideration by the executive Dragons there is the possibility of intervening shortly with a decree, also following the new deadlines of the state of emergency, which in fact does not invalidate the benefits of the facilitated definitions even if the installments due 2020-2021 have not yet been paid, thus allowing more time for payments to be made in 2022.

All the useful information to pay the tax bills can be found in the YouTube video edited by Fiscal Focus:

New Fiscal Peace 2022 and Scrapping Quater. What’s cooking in the pot?

If the Budget Law has disappointed in many respects, from the Pension Reform, to the Tax Reform, to finish with the restructuring bonuses, also in terms of collection it has not introduced any particular novelties, i.e. no new Tax Peace or Scrapping Quater.

In fact, the budget maneuver not only ignored a possible extension to the payments of Scrap ter and Balance and Extract, but if many expected a second Tax Peace complete, that is, accompanied by a Scrapping Quater and a new write-off of the debts registered in the roll, this will not happen.

However, it must always be considered that the Budget Law traces the annual path of public finance, but during the year there are other measures issued.

Put simply, the introduction of a new Tax Peace with one Scrapping quater, in which to include the folders excluded from Scrapping ter and the Balance and Excerpt of 2019, could occur once the variance in the useful budget has been realized, i.e. the necessary funds have been found.

What would be the benefits for collection with the arrival of a new 2022 Tax Peace?

Many of the parliamentary forces are pushing for a new Fiscal Peace and this not only to meet taxpayers who are not in good standing, but also to make life easier for the Revenue Agency.

First of all because almost two thirds of the total of tax bills issued and unpaid has a single amount that does not reach 1,000 euros, many of which then belong to insolvent creditors. In this regard, there are many who point out that the effort to collect such ridiculous sums would cost the state coffers more than approve a new fiscal peace, that is, a new write-off of debts is a new Scrapping quater.

In fact, this would also allow the Agency to regularize the collection times for tax bills.

Postponement of payment times for tax bills notified between 01/01/2021 and 31/03/2022

For now, the only extension granted to the payment terms of the tax bills concerns those of fresh notification.

This is because the extension to the State of Emergency also brings with it more time to pay off debts with the Treasury, which normally grants 60 days from the day of notification.

At the moment the notified folders between 1 September 2021 and 31 March 2022 they can be paid regularly within 180 days, and there will be no delays or penalties.