Scrapping Ter, Balance and Extract: everything postponed to 2022!

The deadline for paying the installments of the Ter Scrap and of the Balance and Extract is long overdue. To the December 14, 2021, including i five more days granted to honor debts without incurring arrears or penalties, the Italians were called upon to pay the amount due.

Despite the insistence of several political factions who are clamoring for yet another extension that postpones the payment deadline for the 2020 and 2021 installments to the new year, to bring them as close as possible to the new deadline for the end of the State of Emergency set by the Government, there is no news a possible extension of the deadlines to 2022.

However, the “insolvent” Italians, that have not made the payment of the installments by 14 December, they could still hope for the chance of a deferred payment to 2022 without forfeiting the benefit of the Ter Scrapping and the Balance and Extract.

TO rekindle hope, although the deadlines have long since passed, it is the pressure on the Government by various parliamentary forces that, the State of Emergency extended in the spring of 2022, they ask a new payment interruption tax collectors.

We could, therefore, begin to hypothesize that defaulting citizens, who have failed to pay the installments of the Ter Scrap and of the Balance and Extract at the deadline set on 14 December, can still continue to enjoy the facilitated definitions of collection, providing forl payment by the end of 2021 or even in the year to come.

In fact, this wouldn’t be the only novelty it could make millions of Italians breathe a sigh of relief. It seems in fact that interruption to collection can also be evaluated for tax bills to be notified soon.

In other words, as has already been done on other occasions, a provision is awaited that interrupts, at least until the expiry of the State of Emergency, not only the collection but also the notification of payment of the tax bills.

In truth, the tax decree already has moved in this direction introducing the stop to the payment of tax bills notified last September, or rather by granting one deferral of payment terms by no more than 180 days.

But let’s see immediately what surprises 2022 has in store for us regarding the collection of tax bills.

Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract: is the deadline postponed to 2022?

Before seeing what the probable scenario will be in 2022 on the Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract, it is necessary to do a few steps back over time up to the Fiscal Decree.

The measure had granted a short extension of the deadline of payment of installments 2020 and 2021 of the Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract, making the same slipi from the end of November 2021 to last December 9th.

At this deadline, then, the five days of tolerance ordered by the state which led to a further extension of deadlines facilitated collection until December 14, 2021.

The clarification is required in order not to fall into error and to clarify the question. Based on what has just been said, in fact, the time to pay for the Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract has expired for a while.

The games, however, are far from closed.

This is because the political discussion on a possible interruption to the collection remains open, with the Brothers of Italy and the Lega which, on several occasions and during the revision of the provisional document of the Budget Law 2022, continue to ask for block the collection and of granting more time to taxpayers Italians to honor the payments of the Ter Scrapping and of the Balance and Extract which have long since expired.

Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract: will there be an extension to 2022?

A point in favor of a possible interruption to the collection is offered by extension of the State of Emergency, announced by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, until March 2022.

Whether or not there will be the extension of collection times we will find out as soon as we have the fwhite paper on the Budget Law 2022, expected by the end of the year, or in its vicinity.

In any case, a general interruption of notifications and the collection of new tax bills is expected, with the addition of a provision that guarantees, to those who have not paid the installments of the Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract on the fixed deadline (December 14, 2021), the maintenance of the benefits of the facilitated definition for the entire period of stop to collection.

However, to put in place such a measure it takes time unfortunately not available, although the Draghi Government in thelast week of December will have to to express oneself definitively on the Bill of the 2022 Budget ready to come into effect as early as January.

Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract: more time for the payment of the new tax bills?

Extension or not, the collection of new tax bills (2021/2022) is governed by Tax Decree who deserves credit for having granted ua breath of fresh air to taxpayers Italians who will have more time to pay the amounts due.

By law, in fact, received the notification of the tax bill, are granted 60 days to taxpayers for regularize their position proceeding to pay the debt.

Thanks to Tax Decree, on the other hand, if the tax bills come notified in the period from 1 September to the end of 2021 the time available to taxpayers increases to 180 days.

And this deadline could also apply to notifications in 2022 if the Government decides to take this path.

Are you thinking of a Scrapping Quater? Here are the news on Fiscal Peace 2022

Although many taxpayers had pinned their hopes on one Tax Peace bis, therefore, in a Scrap Quater that could embrace the tax bills excluded from the previous facilitated definitions, unfortunately everything remains unchanged.

All the Government’s attention is focused on other issues economic concerning the availability of funds to finance the tax reform And of pensions.

For reasons of priority, therefore, the possibility of a Fiscal Peace 2022 or a Scrapping Quater seems not be on the executive’s agenda.

Therefore, any decision taken on the subject of collection will only concern the recently notified tax bills or any interruptions for taxpayers already affected by the Scrapping Ter or Balance and Extract of 2019.

Scrapping Ter, Balance and Extract: no extension to 2022 for the Extract of Debts

Having clarified the question on the Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract, we shift our attention to another provision included in the 2021 Tax Peace, namely the Extract of the debts registered in the roll.

Well, the taxpayers with pending debts in the years that go by from 2000 to 2010 they can sleep soundly.

In fact, the tax bills issued in the decade for a total amount not exceeding 5,000 euros, payable by taxpayers with rISEE edito up to 30,000 euros, they have been deleted with the relative debts automatically from the Revenue Agency.

No other write-offs of debts however, it was included in the draft of the Budget Law 2022, for economic reasons: the available resources are scarce and could never cover a Scrap Quater, or an additional amnesty.