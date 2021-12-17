Scrapping Ter, Balance and Extract: maxi-amnesty in 2022!

As will by now be known to most taxpayers the deadline for paying the installments of the scrapping ter he was born in balance and excerpt is expired on December 14, 2021, final date which also includes the famous five days of grace granted for a payment to be considered in order and no more or penalties are applied.

If in recent days many of the political forces have insistently asked for a further extension that would bring the terms for the payment of installments 2020 and 2021 next year, aligning them at least with the current deadlines of the State of Emergency, at the moment extension of the terms has not yet arrived.

However, for those who have not yet paid the installments due by last December 14, there may still be the possibility of a late payment of the sums due without forfeiting the benefit of the scrapping ter he was born in balance and excerpt.

In fact, despite the last terms being expired however, the parliamentary forces are pushing because together with the extension to the State of Emergency, which will be launched in the next few days, a new Suspension general to the tax collection.

In this way we should imagine that those who have not paid the installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and write-off in time, i.e. within December 14, 2021, they can however be included in a maxi amnesty that would allow them to stay in facilitated definitions of collection, settling the deadlines at the end of the year or even in 2022.

In any case, this stop to collection is also being evaluated for future notification folders, i.e. on the model of past provisions. League And Brothers of Italy request that the notification and collection of the payment of the tax bills.

We remind you that the Tax Decree which established that the bills notified starting from September 2021 can be paid in a longer time, specifically 180 days.

So let’s see what news in terms of collection of tax bills are expected in the coming days.

What happens if the scrapping installments Ter and Balance and Extract have not been paid by 14/12/2021?

The Tax Decree had already introduced a mini extension for the payment of the 2020 and 2021 installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and excerpt, moving the deadline from 30 November to December 9 of this year.

Five additional days must always be applied to official dates, i.e. i five days of tolerance that the State grants citizens for payments to be considered in order and that it has actually led to the deadlines of the facilitated collection definitionsDecember 14, 2021.

Therefore, according to the official deadlines, the time needed to pay scrapping ter and balance and excerpt in order has expired, but the game is far from over, this is because parliament continues to discuss a possible general stop to the collection that could have retroactive effect also on these measures.

The political parties, Lega and Fratelli d’Italia in primis, continue to ask that on the occasion of the latest revisions to the text of the DDL Budget 2022 that the choice of restarting the collection be reviewed and even more time is allowed to settle the payments, now overdue, for scrapping ter and balance and excerpt.

Stop to collection and new extension for Scrapping Ter and Balance and Extract in 2022 on the way?

To play to the upside of this proposal, that is, of a new one stop collecting, the extension just announced to the State of Emergency with a new deadline to be set at the end March 2022.

This extension to the collection times should be applied within or concurrently with the Budget Bill and would be a general stop to the notification and collection of new tax bills, with the possibility of introducing what could be a maxi amnesty that would allow those who have not paid the installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and write-off in time, i.e. within December 14, 2021, to maintain in any case the benefits of the facilitated definitions as long as the interruption to collection is in place.

However, it is clear that for this measure it would have retroactive effect there is little time, even if, in any case, the government will be called upon in the next few days to decide definitively on the Budget Bill which must be in force for the beginning of the new year.

The payment times of the new 2021-2022 tax bills change

In any case, apart from the extension or amnesty in terms of collection of the new tax bills, the Tax Decree has already intervened to give taxpayers some respite by extending the time needed for payment.

In fact, by law once had notification of the tax bill the taxpayer has 60 days to be able to pay the debt in order.

As a result of the Tax Decree however, if the folders are notified from 1 September to 31 December 2021, the time available is instead of 180 days.

Even if we remember that Parliament could intervene with a stop to the collection and notification of the bills or at least with the extension of the possibility of payment in 180 days also for the bills notified in 2022.

In the same way, the deadline for the collection of the amicable guarantee notices notified between 08/03/2020 and 31/05/2020.

The changes already applied to the rules for the collection of tax bills are also well summarized in the YouTube video by La7 News of which we propose below the vision:

Scrapping Quater on the way? What news is there on Fiscal Peace 2022?

Still, if many expected that on the occasion of the Budget Law 2022 a second one would be approved Draghi Fiscal Peace and then one scrapping quater, to be applied to folders not included in the previous facilitated definitions, nothing is moving on this front. The executive, in fact, which already has several problems in making ends meet in view of the many reforms, from the tax authorities to pensions, seems to have set aside for the moment the hypothesis of a scrapping Quater and a second Fiscal Peace 2022.

Therefore, any intervention in terms of collection applied shortly will only concern the folders of fresh notification or any suspensions for those already included in the scrapping ter or in balance and excerpt of 2019.

No extension for the folders excluded from Ter Scrapping, Balance and Extract and Extract of Debts

Let’s put aside for a moment the scrapping ter and the balance and excerpt and come to the other of the measures included in the Draghi Fiscal Peace of 2021 and that is the write-off of the debts registered in the role.

As a result of this measure, the tax bills issued between 2000 and 2010 with a maximum total gross amount of 5,000 euros and made out to taxpayers with a ISEE maximum of 30,000 euros were canceled forever with the debts they contained.

This provision has already been fully applied to those entitled to it automatic by the Revenue Agency and there are no extensions or amnesties of the excluded folders.

Just as no new is expected write-off of debts to be included in the DDL Budget 2022, also because the available funds do not allow the implementation of a scrapping quater for now, let alone another tax amnesty.