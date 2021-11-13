Scrapping ter: one month extension of the payment deadline or deferral in 4 installments, the hypotheses

The installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and write-offs due in 2020 and those of 2021 can be paid by November 30, provided that all the due is paid in full (installments 2020 and 2021). It would be, at least for now, the last call for all those who have not managed to pay the installments due in 2020 in 2021, because there could be a scrapping quater which would shift payments by at least one month, i.e. to 31 December 2021.

Scrapping quater, the parties’ proposals

In fact, many parties are pushing for an extension of the deadlines for tax deadlines. Among the more than 900 amendments proposed to the decree law on taxation and labor protection deposited in the Finance Committee in the Senate, there are several presented by Lega, Pd and FI which envisage a postponement from 30 November to 31 December of the deadline for paying the installments arrears of scrapping ter and of the balance and write-off. An alternative would also be to spread the balance in four quarterly installments, the first by the end of the year and there are those who, like the Brothers of Italy, dare more, asking for an extension until the end of the state of emergency.

Scrapping quater, the modalities

If the scrapping quater were to be approved, the payment method would remain the same as that provided for by the last decree of 2018, i.e. citizens who had been notified of the tax bills were allowed to proceed with the payment of the same at favorable conditions. This measure made it possible to pay the amount due by subtracting from the total amount the sums deriving from the application of default interest and penalties.

Balance and Excerpt

Same situation for the balance and excerpt. This is a facilitated definition addressed only to citizens most in difficulty, or those who have been able to demonstrate that they are in an economic condition of particular and proven difficulty. The Balance and Extract, in fact, not only relieves citizens with charges pending from the payment of penalties and interest on arrears, but also applies a discount on the total amount due. In order to access the Balance and Excerpt it is necessary to present the ISEE with an amount of less than 20 thousand euros.

Scrapping ter

Currently the scrapping ter and balance and excerpt expires on November 30, 2021 and it is possible to request a copy of the payment slips online. The Revenue Agency in recent days announced that there is a new online service through which taxpayers required to pay the installments of the facilitated definition of the folders will be able to request the forms to be used, even in the case of payment plans divided into more than 10 installments. Additionally, it announced that the Canceled Folder Verification Service has been updated as of October 31st. The excerpt of the folders, in compliance with the established requirements, was also applied in relation to the loads included in the scrapping ter and in the balance and excerpt. In view of the deadline, at the moment, at the end of November, it will therefore be possible to check for the presence of canceled loads and download the new bulletins.

