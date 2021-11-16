Scrapping ter, there is a new service: news and payments

Scrapping ter and balance and excerpt. The service that allows you to request or download the installment bulletins of the facilitated definition of the bills starts from the Revenue Agency-Collection. The Agency itself makes it known: the service is enriched with new features to allow taxpayers who have a payment plan divided into more than 10 installments to obtain the additional modules to be used for the payment from the eleventh installment onwards. .it. In any case, the service allows you to obtain a copy of the communication of the sums due and the payment forms relating to the first ten deadlines.

Scrapping ter, bulletins: how to access the service

To use the service, available without the need for a pin and password on the pages of the website www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it dedicated to ‘Scrapping-ter’ and ‘Balance and excerpt’, you will need to enter your tax code and the documentation required for recognition and you will receive a copy of the communication with the additional bulletins at the email address indicated, while in the reserved area of ​​the website, which can be accessed with the Spid, Cie and Cns credentials, it is possible to download them directly.

The Agency, for the months of September and October 2021, has already sent the forms to be used for the payment of the ‘Scrap-ter’ from the eleventh installment onwards in the traditional paper form to the taxpayers concerned. The communications with the bulletins of the installments subsequent to the tithe were not sent in the case of plans that have already lapsed from the benefits of the facilitating measure due to the non-payment of the installments that were due in 2019 and for those who had already requested with the ‘Conti Tu’ service or with the ‘Verify excerpt’ service the reshaping of the sums to be paid by already obtaining the bills to be used for all the installments of the subsidized definition plan.

Scrapping ter, adjustment of the excerpt verification service

After the cancellation of loads of less than 5 thousand euros provided for by the support decree (Legislative Decree no. 41/2021), carried out by 31 October 2021, the ‘Verification Extract’ service was also updated. With the use of this service, which is also available in the public area of ​​the Agenzia delle Entrate-Collection website, it is now possible to know whether the loads contained in your subsidized definition plan have actually been canceled, having met the requirements established by law. (including income), or excluded from cancellation. In the first case, where the presence of canceled loads is found, with the same service it is possible to request the sending of the slips to be used for payment net of the debts subject to cancellation.