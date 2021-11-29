World

Scratch and win, win three times in the same place – how much he pocket. Clamorous suspicion: maybe … – Libero Quotidiano

An extraordinary astral coincidence: a 61-year-old American woman residing in Maryland won 50 thousand dollars at the lottery for the third time and always in the same shop. A stroke of luck. Indeed, a sensational stroke of luck. “When I saw the win I couldn’t believe it. It happened to me again,” said the lady, a retired former housekeeper, evidently (and understandably) excited. Two weeks ago the lady bought two tickets Scratch and win $ 5 Lucky Series at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service from Bethesda. With the first service it went badly. With the second, however, another shot of “self-esteem”, let’s call it that, to his pockets and to a wallet already amply gratified in recent years by the Blindfolded Goddess. Who with the ex-maid, however, seems to see us very well,

Even more incredible, perhaps, what happened to the lady in the golden year of 2018, when the 61-year-old had twice won the $ 50,000 prize. “People play every day and don’t win. It’s amazing that I’ve won three times.” Very lucky, yes, but at least honest and sincere, as he would sing Vasco Rossi in his honour.

It is not known whether the owner of the Bethesda shop that sold her the three tickets is always the same and above all if he is still there. The hope is that the winner wanted to reward him, at least after the third success, with a large sum of thanks.

