Scream: the protagonists propose a crossover with Fast & Furious

Scream star Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid joked by proposing a crossover between the horror saga and Fast & Furious.

The two actors in fact replied to those who asked them which worlds they would like to see merge together on the screens, sharing the original idea.

In the film Scream, which continues the story of the horror saga starring Neve Campbell, Melissa Barrera and Jack Quaid play the roles of Sam Carpenter and Richie Kirsch, a couple who work together in a bowling alley and have a stable relationship.

The two actors, talking about possible crossovers, joked by proposing an unexpected pitch. The actress stressed: “Imagine Ghostface in Fast and Furious!“. Quaid then responded immediately replying:”Oh my God, yes! Too Scream Too Furious. What a terrible title, but seeing Vin Diesel and Ghostface interact. You have my vote, it’s amazing“.

Tyrese Gibson has instead proposed a crossover with Transformers, but his idea seems even more unlikely.

In the film, twenty-five years after the series of heinous and cruel murders that devastated the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new murderer in the mask of Ghostface targets a group of teenagers, plunging the city back into terror and resurfacing the fears of the past. which now seemed buried.

Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to play their iconic roles in Scream alongside new arrivals Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega , Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, the new Scream is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick. The film is produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

Scream is arriving in Italian cinemas on January 13th.