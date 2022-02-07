screaming report cards for Victor

Napoli Football News – Victor Osimhen was one of the protagonists of Venice-Naples. His goal unlocked Penzo’s game and was decisive for the three points. Below are the report cards of the newspapers for the blue striker.

Journal 7. Mask or no mask, Victor strikes. A paolo and the beautiful goal but first of all decisive because we felt the air of a 0-0.

Corriere dello Sport 7. He remains suspended, as in a dream, and scores a goal that humans invoke to destiny. There is a hint of Marcello Jacobs in him when he rips and tears down anyone.

Tuttosport 7.5. He returned to scoring after a fast that lasted 112 days, even entering double figures. There could not have been a better day for him.

The Morning 7: Brilliant, he hits his head and takes everyone back. He immediately manages to lengthen the Venezia, forcing Ceccaroni to constantly lower the line. He picks up the sixteenth blue wood, an external pole. He can do even better: with more clarity in the cuts, trying to improve the ability to dictate the ball behind.