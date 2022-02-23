Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan dies at 57

The musician died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, although the causes of death were not reported.

Iconic grunge singer Mark Lanegan died Tuesday at the age of 57, a representative for the artist confirmed in a statement posted on the former Screaming Trees singer’s personal Twitter account.

The message does not clarify the causes that caused the death, which occurred in the privacy of his home.

“Our dear friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. Dear singer, songwriter, author and musician, he was 57 years old and is survived by his wife Shelley. No further information is available at this time. We ask that you please respect the family’s privacy.”

The American musician was considered one of the founders of the ‘grunge’ genre that prevailed in the 90s, both for his career as the leader of Screaming Trees and for his collaborative step through Queens of The Stone Ageamong several other projects, some as a soloist, within his career.

Born on November 25, 1964 in the state of Washington, on the West Coast of the USA, in 1985 he founded Screaming Trees in Ellensburg, a city near Seattle, where the movement that spawned legendary groups like Nirvana and Pearl Jamamong others, thanks to his influence.

Two years ago, in 2020, he released his latest solo album, ‘Straight Songs of Sorrow’ and almost in tune shared his memories of ten years in Seattle in the book ‘Sing Backwards and Weep’, with a foreword by the electronic music composer Moby.