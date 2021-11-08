Screams and blows coming from a wall, the firefighters break through the wall and find a naked man inside: “He was there for days”

What happened last November 5 in an apartment in Syracuse, in the state of New York, is so incredible that it was the same firefighters who intervened on the spot who documented the incident on Facebook. They have saved a man trapped inside a wall. That’s right. It all started with a request for help from the Landmark Theater employees, who called the fire brigade alarmed by the insistent screams of a man asking for help, banging hard on the wall of one of the bathrooms.

Arriving at the scene, the firefighters confirmed that the shouts and shots came right from the bathroom wall, to be precise. from a column. So, they made a hole and inserted a fiber optic camera inside it: it was at this point that they had the disconcerting confirmation. Inside the wall there was a man, completely naked. Once its exact position has been identified, all that remains is to tear down the column to free it: the operation was long and complex, made even more delicate by the fact that there was no need to risk injuring humans and, at the same time, eliminate several layers of “plasterboard, tiles and structural clay” without jeopardizing the stability of the building.

Once released, the man was immediately admitted to Upstate University Hospital: it appears to have been there for at least three days. It is still not clear why it was there, nor how it managed to slip into the narrow cavity that led to the point where it was later found.