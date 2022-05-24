Screen heroines do battle

The heroines of Marvel, DC Comics and Disney have become the true protagonists of the most recent Hollywood productions. Among them we can mention She Hulk, Mighty Thor, Ajak, Thena, Black Widow

To highlight their powers and get to know them a little better, Grupo Cantón shares with you this day the names of some heroines who were born in comics and who have jumped today, either to streaming or to the big screen.

Being one of them Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman), which is undoubtedly the most famous of the DC Comics superheroines. She defends peace and women’s rights, her powers are flying and self-regeneration. Her first appearance was on television in 1975 with Lynda Carter.

1.- SHE HULK

Played by: Tatiana Maslany.

Her name is Jennifer Walters, she is Bruce Banner’s cousin and a lawyer. Her powers are combining strength and intelligence to fight against her enemies.

2.- MIGHTY THOR

Played by: Natalie Portman.

The great power of the heroine of the movie ‘Thor Love and Thunder’ is to throw hammers, in order to destroy each of her enemies.

3.- AJAK

Performed by: Salma Hayek.

Among his powers is the handling of cosmic energy, regeneration, strength, teleportation and shoot energy beams from eyes and hands.

4.- THENA

Played by: Angelina Jolie.

She is immortal, she has strength, endurance, speed, reflexes, holographic projection, mastery in combat, command of the spear, staff, sword, knife and axe.

5.- BLACK WIDOW

Played by: Scarlett Johansson.

The black widow is one of the most admired characters of the Marvel and Disney + factory. She has great talent for spying and hand-to-hand combat.

6.- CAPTAIN MARVEL

Played by: Brie Larson.

Among all his powers, the one that stands out the most is his ability to manipulate all kinds of energy and easily generate photonic explosions.

7.- STORM

Performed by: Halle Berry.

She is one of the Disney heroines who is part of the X-Men. She is able to control the weather and send lightning or wind storms at her enemies.