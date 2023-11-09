Screening of film featuring Gal Gadot turns violent outside LA theater

A film screening – moderated by the actress girl gadot -Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 turned into a battlefield of sorts… as protesters clashed outside the Los Angeles theater where it was shown.

About 150 people attended a screening of the extremely graphic 47-minute film titled “Bearing Witness to the October 7 Massacre” at the Museum of Tolerance on Wednesday night. Media reports indicated that Gadot – who was scheduled to host the event – ​​was MIA.

While looking inside, a crowd of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters rushed outside, waving flags and shouting at each other.

Witnesses took cell phone video of the rapidly deteriorating situation, which soon escalated into violence.

Check out the footage posted on X… Protestors can be seen moving in, throwing wild punches and throwing each other to the ground. A woman can be heard shouting, “Liberate Palestine!”

LAPD officers were dispatched to break up the fight and de-escalate the situation. It’s not clear if anyone was injured or arrested, but we’ve called the LAPD. Till now, no word back.

Earlier this week, news reports surfaced that Gadot was planning to host an L.A. screening guy nativ-directed flick illustration kill hamasOf the 1,400 Israelis.

The thick footage in the film – shot by the Israeli Defense Forces – was intended to show the truth of what happened that day amid many doubts.