Screening of ‘Swallow’ postponed at Cinemateca Luis Buñuel

“swallow“ (2019) is the debut of the American filmmaker Carlo Mirabella Daviswho took as inspiration the experiences of her family (specifically, those of her grandmother) to create this filmic work that vindicates the image of women and that this first of June would be presented at the Luis Buñuel Cinematheque, however, for reasons of cause majeure, the institution postponed its screening.

This story portrays the life of Hunter a pregnant woman who does not live happily in her married life, this being a trigger for her to develop a eating disorder better known as Pica syndromewhich leads her to consume non-edible objectssuch as marbles, thumbtacks, batteries, among others.

“swallow“ was part of Deauville Festival, where he received the Young Jury Awardand the tribecafestival who gave him the award Best Actress to Haley Bennett.

The sample of american feature film will be screened until further notice at the Cinemateca de la House of Culture (5 east, number 5, Historic Center of Puebla).

DATA SHEET