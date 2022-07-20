Screening of the film ”4 Chicos y esto” by Andy De Emmony in the ‘Cinema al Carrer’ series in Benissa. Events. Cultural agenda Dénia, Xàbia…La Marina Alta
When:
July 19, 2022 at 10:00 p.m.
2022-07-19T22:00:00+02:00
2022-07-19T22:15:00+02:00
Where:
Germans Ivars Square
benissa
As part of “Viu l’Estiu”, the summer program organized by the Benissa City Council, on Tuesday, July 19, the film ”4 Chicos y esto” by Andy De Emmony will be screened in the Plaza Germans Ivars.
Viu l’Estiu proposes an extensive program of activities including monologues, theatrical performances, concerts of various styles, the traditional open-air cinema, yoga and pilates classes or guided tours of the traditional center, the coastal area or the Hermitage of Santa Ana. You can find out the complete schedule at this link in our Agenda.
”4 Boys and this”
Dir.: Andy DeEmmony
UK, 2020, 109 min.
Screenplay: Simon Lewis. Book: Jacqueline Wilson
Music: Anne Nikitin
Photography: John Pardue
Cast: Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen, Pippa Haywood, Matthew Goode, Ashley Aufderheide, Paula Patton, Billy Jenkins, Ellie-Mae Siame, Russell Brand, Caroline Sheen, Mariya Mizuno, Cheryl Cole, Finbarr Doyle, Ely Solan, see 7 more
Genre: Fantastic.Family cinema
Synopsis: A group of children spending a few days on vacation in the city of Cornwall discover a magical being on the beach with the power to make their dreams come true.
