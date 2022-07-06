Screening of the film ”Godzilla vs. Kong” by Adam Wingard in the cycle ‘La Mar de Cine’ in Benissa. Events. Cultural agenda Dénia, Xàbia…La Marina Alta

When: July 7, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. 2022-07-07T22:00:00+02:00 2022-07-07T22:15:00+02:00 Where: La Fustera Beach

benissa

Within “Viu l’Estiu”, the summer program organized by the Benissa City Council, on Thursday, July 7, the film ‘The Croods: A new era’ by Joel Crawford will be screened at Fustera Beach.

Viu l’Estiu proposes an extensive program of activities including monologues, theatrical performances, concerts of various styles, the traditional open-air cinema, yoga and pilates classes or guided tours of the traditional center, the coastal area or the Hermitage of Santa Ana. You can find out the complete schedule at this link in our Agenda.

