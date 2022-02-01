Scuderia Ferrari: 2022 is 26th with ‘F1’ in the name – PHOTO – F1 Team – Formula 1

Ferrari today unveiled the initials that will distinguish the 674 project: the single-seater that will be entrusted to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be called F1-75, a name that recalls the 75th anniversary of the founding of the team by Enzo Ferrari dating back to 1947. The F1-75 will be the 26th car designed in Maranello that will race in the Circus with the name representing the maximum car formula in the name. It was since 2006 that ‘F1’ was not part of the Ferrari name. Below is a list of all the single-seaters built by the Italian manufacturer that took part in the Formula 1 world championship.

Ferrari 125 F1 (1950)

Ferrari 275 F1 (1950)

Ferrari 340 F1 (1950)

Ferrari 375 F1 (1950-1951)

Ferrari 212 F1 (1951-1952)

Ferrari 553 F1 (1953-1954)

Ferrari 625 F1 (1954-1955)

Ferrari 555 F1 (1955-1956)

Ferrari 248 F1 (1958)

Ferrari 256 F1 (1959)

Ferrari 156 F1 (1961-1962)

Ferrari 156 F1-63 (1963-1964)

Ferrari 1512-512 F1 (1964-1965)

Ferrari 246 F1-66 (1966)

Ferrari 312-F1 (1966-1969)

Ferrari F1-86 (1986)

Ferrari F1-87 (1987)

Ferrari F1-87 / 88C (1988)

Ferrari 640 F1 (1989)

Ferrari 641 F1 (1990)

Ferrari 641/2 F1 (1990)

Ferrari 642 F1 (1991)

Ferrari 643 F1 (1991)

Ferrari F1-2000 (2000)

Ferrari 248 F1 (2006)

Ferrari F1-75 (2022)

Well 15 of the 26 appearances of the F1 acronym are contained from 1950 to 1969, a period in which Ferrari won eight world titles (six drivers ‘titles and two constructors’ titles). ‘F1’ then returned to the limelight starting from 1986 until 1991, six years in which the Red was a great protagonist, bringing real technical revolutions to the Circus as in 1989 when the 640 F1 designed by John Barnard introduced the sequential semi-automatic gearbox. . In 1990 Alain Prost came very close to winning the world title, losing the tug-of-war with Ayrton Senna also due to the highly contested final in Suzuka, when the Brazilian from McLaren rammed the Frenchman who joined Ferrari after his experience in Woking as a teammate at the start. box of ‘Magic’.

The last two ‘sisters’ of the F1-75 that will be unveiled on Thursday 17 February are inextricably linked to the name of Michael Schumacher. The F1-2000, in fact, was the single-seater that with the German at the wheel broke the very long fast in terms of drivers ‘titles that had lasted since 1979 (at that time it was a double with the success also in the constructors’ standings). The 248 F1, on the other hand, was the car in which the Kaiser at Interlagos raced in his last race as a Ferrari driver after contending for the title to Fernando Alonso, then a Renault driver.