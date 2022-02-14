“Scudetto? Before there was Milan-Juve axis, now Juve is back”

The president of the FIGC, Gabriel Gravina, was interviewed by Radio too sport to comment on the most current issues of Italian football. These are the main statements of him: “I see a very exciting Serie A championship. Until a few weeks there was the Milan-Naples axis, but now there was also the return of Juve, without forgetting the reaffirmation of Atalanta. “.





A football ready to change rules and parameters …



“We are thinking of inserting the liquidity index as an admission criterion for the championships, it will be an absolute first time for Serie A. This index will start from a certain parameter (0.7) and then continue to grow over the next few years. the relationship between income and labor costs under control “.





What does it take to modernize today’s football?



“Football is a great enterprise that involves 12 different sectors and at the same time there is the result dimension, but there is also the social dimension which is important. We must mix these dimensions of our football and do it carefully. adopt indicators of respect that give a sense of responsibility to our world “.





How is calcium protected after the pandemic?



“I’m not talking about refreshments, but we are asking for certain rights to be safeguarded. Our world produces 15 billion with bets and we must be very clear on this. In this sense, we claim the dignity of our sector and not only at an economic level”.





Is a maximum salary limit conceivable?



“We are trying to work in this direction. When we manage to secure the system, I believe that football will also find its serenity in the management costs.”





Can the current frictions between the League and the FIGC be overcome?



“It is wrong to talk about frictions, there is no clash between Lega Serie A and FIGC. Rather, two opposing visions of the present and future of Italian football are at stake: I and most of the Federal Council are to modernize, others to immobility and conservation “.





What would happen in the event of a failure to qualify for the World Cup?



“It would be a bad page if Italy did not qualify for the next World Cup. We must do it, we have the conditions to do it even though we know it is very difficult. We have complicated our lives by ourselves by missing two important penalties, but Italy has always shown to know how to get up after the darkest moments. There is optimism in the group and in the work of coach Mancini, let’s not forget that the blue project does not end with the victory of the European Championship last summer or with this World Cup in Qatar. moving forward is a long-term path that aims to remove the many cobwebs created in recent years “.





Is it possible to hypothesize the postponement of a championship day (20 March) to help the national team?



“We have already asked, even if we know how much the Serie A calendar is clogged. We will see …”.





Is the Lega Serie A going towards the commissioner?



“I await the assembly tomorrow and I hope there will be this famous white smoke on the president. First of all I hope that there is an attitude more respectful of the role of our institution, that is the FIGC. We need consistent and respectful behavior, less offenses or screams” .





Does Italy want to host Euro 2032?



“Yes, we have presented our candidacy for the 2032 European Championship, also to avoid competition from companies that are much better equipped than us today”.





How can the problem of stew calcium be solved?



“We have to find a new format, which also safeguards small companies. Today we suffer greatly from the weight of the idea of ​​unpacking some races, spreading them is linked to financial needs, but some checks will have to be made on this because it seems to me that Auditel’s findings are not so positive “.





Comment on the return of the fans to the stadiums.



“75% of the public is already a step forward, but frankly I am not satisfied. I hope that at the end of the month we can start again with 100%, thus sending a further sign of hope to the people”.