Scudetto, Inzaghi can only lose him

No, it doesn’t stop there. Yet, despite having left the matches against Milan and Napoli with only one point, Inter continues to seem unapproachable to me. It is true that in the first half she suffered the management of the ball of Spalletti’s team, but it is equally so that in the second she showed herself superior, aggressive to the point of exposing herself several times to the restarts, and it does not matter if she created less and risked more. Inter have a conviction and a certainty in their game that the others have not or have not yet found: Napoli and Milan in the first month and a half possessed them, but have seen themselves reduced by absences. During the day Pioli could find himself in first place again, albeit with one more match, but both the differences I have highlighted and the calendar play in favor of Simone Inzaghi who yesterday, from the Maradona box, resisted for the first time 83 minutes before resorting to the bench, to change, a must. Also today Atalanta-Juve will be able to provide us with confirmations in terms of drops or any recoveries and actual growths: it is beyond doubt that Zapata’s injury takes away the fundamental central point of reference from Gasperini; a reference that Allegri was missing for five months and that he found only with Vlahovic: in football it is not possible to play and win without such a figure. Without a role.

The Edilnord manager is back

Thus Silvio Berlusconi in the press room immediately after Monza-Spal: «I have only one observation to make at this Monza. Too often the goalkeeper passed the ball to the defender, the defender gave it to the halfback, the halfback returned it to the defender and wasted a lot of time, playing at home, in their own half field. While in football matches you have to play, as is logical, to score goals. So you have to play in the opposing half-field. The input that must be given to our goalkeeper is that every time he has the ball he shoots forward in the opponent’s metacampo, and for our three forwards to move to the right or to the center or to the left where the goalkeeper will try to reach them: three meters away. ‘one from the other and in 80% of cases the ball remains played in the opposing half-field ». The coach of Edilnord (cited Nils Ledholm) is back with us. And he immediately pointed out to his “deputy”, Giovanni Stroppa, his personal aversion to building from below: an invitation as simple as football aimed at those who do not have the players with the necessary technical qualities to afford it.

The Sinisa company manager

Only five years ago, being in a similar situation, Mihajlovic would have thrown the chairs against the walls of the headquarters. At the age of 53 in a week and with no less than ten seasons ahead of him, no matter where, he has however decided to show himself to be corporate, more condescending (but only in public). For this he indicates unlikely goals such as that of the left side of the standings. Sinisa knows the accounts of the company and knows well that Saputo has long since closed the taps (no more drops from there, not even squeezing them), in short, he is aware of the moment: he makes technical requests that are not met on time, even if – as in January – they concern three reserves, one per sector. Bologna is condemned to self-management and he feels the duty to coach a “small” group in difficulties (“the best Bologna of the last six years” recently declared the sports director Bigon, a very questionable evaluation). The new Sinisa has put the company ahead of itself, of personal ambitions, of dissatisfaction. Chapeau.