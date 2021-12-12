“Scudetto? Lately we have slowed down a bit but we have the qualities to fight until the end”
Stefano Pioli, who spoke on the sidelines of the presentation event of Ibrahimovic’s new book, spoke about Zlatan and the team’s championship path as follows:
Is it an advantage to have Ibra? “Absolutely yes. I am fortunate to have a very mature Zlatan, very attentive, sensitive and respectful of the group. He always knows how to say things, even with a very bright tone. But we all know that he does it to improve. When you start from this base, everything is well listened to. Sometimes what a player says is more effective on teammates than what the coach says “.
On the Scudetto: “I had just connected, I didn’t feel well (laughs, ed). My players do well, we have to go beyond our limits. We have slowed down a bit lately, but we have the qualities to fight until the end ”.
How do you see Zlatan in the future? “He is a very intelligent person, he is a top in everything he does. It continues to prove it. I was a bit upset that you didn’t invite me to Sanremo, I’m a good singer (laughs, ed). When he stops playing he will surely find the right path, with his ability to always be in the right place he will find his way “:
Sul Pioli si on Fire: “It’s a chorus that the boys started, let’s hope it continues for a long time”.