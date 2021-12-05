“Scudetto? Let’s think about the Champions League which is decisive”
He is already looking at the Champions League and Villarreal after the heavy 3-2 against Napoli at Maradona Gian Piero Gasperini, which in the postgame a Sky Sports comments on the success of the Goddess over the Azzurri.
Napoli-Atalanta, Gasperini between the championship and the Champions League
“Think of the Champions, with Villarreal it is a decisive match, the championship is still very long even if the victories in Turin and Naples are two gold medals. Scudetto? We weren’t first one day, at most we were second 5 or 6 days last year. The day we finish first in the standings, if we are able to do so, we can talk about the Scudetto, we won’t back down but it is a fact. Four points are a lot “.
Gasperini and the tribute of Naples
“There was a spontaneous applause to both teams, it is an expression of great sportsmanship, which I also remember as a player in Naples. Tonight was a very beautiful match, when you win it is even more beautiful. I think ours championship has improved a lot in this respect “.
Atalanta, Gasperini on Villarreal
“That will be a fantastic match too, we get there with great enthusiasm, it would be a great goal for us even if it won’t be easy.”