Scudetto shot from Lotito’s Lazio

The player is ready to leave Lazio. It is a three-way match between Inter, Juventus and Milan: on 10 January everything will be clearer

As happened last year, 2022 will see many important players expire on June 30th. Isco, Mbappe, Insigne, Dybala, Kessie, Brozovic, these are just some of the many opportunities around Europe. The teams are so ready to land their shots at zero.

The clubs, which have players, with the contract expiring in the summer, are therefore trying these days to convince to renew. These are clearly the latest complicated attempts.

Also there Lazio has his problem at home: Claudio’s biancocelesti Lotito and Igli Tare have to deal with the future of Luiz Felipe. The Brazilian defender class 1997, who could soon receive the first call from Roberto’s Italian national team Mancini, has not yet extended its agreement with the Capitoline.

Lazio – according to Corriere dello Sport, on newsstands this morning – would have set a deadline, within which no agreement will be reached. The Biancocelesti would have time until January 10, without an agreement, it will be goodbye to zero next summer.

The offers on the table to Luiz Felipe are certainly not lacking: the footballer has a lot of market, in Italy and abroad. In the past, his name has been insistently associated with Barcelona. Today, however, the feeling is that Serie A may still be in his future.

The greats of Italian football, on the other hand, are following the evolution of the negotiation and are ready to take advantage of it.

Transfer market Inter, challenge to the big names for Luiz Felipe

Among the teams interested in Luiz Felipe there is clearly Beppe Marotta’s Inter. Simone Inzaghi knows him well and would be happy to embrace him again. The Nerazzurri have to deal with de Vrij’s future and the Brazilian could represent an excellent alternative.

Similar speech for Juventus, who are looking for players who are up to par for the post Bonucci and Chiellini. Furthermore, the pressure on de Ligt is continuous and you need to be ready. Finally, Milan could choose a young player who knows Serie A, such as Luiz Felipe, to strengthen a department, which has lost Kjaer due to injury and which sees Romagnoli expiring.