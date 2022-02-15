“Scudetto? With respect for Milan and Napoli, but Inter will win!”

Massimiliano AllegriJuventus coach, commented to the microphones of Dazn the equal of the bianconeri against Atalanta: “We made a lot of mistakes in the implementation phase, in the last step. A few minutes of terror for some turnovers in which they started again but De Ligt sacrificed himself twice. Second half as good as the first, paradoxically on our ball we lost a pass, they restarted and Malinovskyi did well. It must be said that the team believed in it until the end and Danilo was good at scoring“.





Scudetto race officially over?

“It was official even before, there are too many points to recover from three teams. You always have to win, it’s impossible. We need to think about fourth place and improve performance. For example, when the ball is good to score, you need to have attention and precision to ensure that the action turns into a goal.“.





Do the best attacks or the best defenses win the championships?

“I believe that in the lead there is the best attack and the second best defense. With the exception of Sarri’s Juve who had conceded I think 45 goals always wins the best defense“.





Who wins the championship?

“I’ve said it since September, for me Inter wins. With all respect for Milan and Napoli, but yesterday was an important step for Inter“





Inter superior to Juventus?

“Right now, yes, we have lost too many points in the first leg. If we had 4 more points we would have fun“.