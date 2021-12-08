Scuf launches the new Reflex controllers, the first high-end alternative to DualSense

Several months after the announcement, Scuf is finally ready to launch the new controllers of the Reflex line, specially designed for PlayStation 5 and to represent the first valid high-level alternative to DualSense.

The launch is scheduled for today at this address, but at the time of writing we are unable to access the page. The Scum Reflex controller line includes three different models, named Reflex, Reflex Pro And Reflex FPS.

Basically, all three offer a number of features specifically designed for shooter and customization lovers. Each controller, starting with the basic Reflex model, has four removable rear vanes (which can be remapped on the fly and configured in three different profiles), removable and analogue bezels that can be replaced with different types of models (long, short, concave and convex). Just like the DualSense, they have internal rechargeable batteries via USB-C.

The basic Scuf Reflex costs $ 200 and also comes with Adaptive Triggers. It will be the first to go on sale, in black only. There are also blue, red, orange, red, gray and white models. The Reflex Pro model costs $ 230 and adds high performance grips on the handles. Reflex FPS is the most expensive ($ 260) and it also offers the possibility to lock bumpers and triggers to increase the firing speed in the FPS. The Instant Triggers of the Reflex FPS replace the Adaptive Triggers, present instead in the Reflex and in the Reflex Pro.

We remind you that Scuf also has the Instinct Pro line, premium controllers for Xbox Series X | S.