SDA Poste Italiane: work for engineers

New job opportunities for Engineers with SDA Poste Italiane.

The well-known express courier selects engineering graduates for hires in Emilia Romagna, Lazio And Lombardy.

Applications must be sent by February 28, 2022. Here is all the useful information and how to apply for the SDA Poste Italiane job offer.

SDA WORK FOR GRADUATES IN ENGINEERING

SDA, a national and international shipping company belonging to the Poste Italiane Group, is looking for Logistics Engineer for the coverage of jobs at the innovative logistics hubs of Bologna, Piacenza, Rome and Landriano (PV).

The selection aims to meet the needs of change and optimization of business processes inherent both in the organization and management of warehouses, and in the simplification of integrated logistics processes.

ACTIVITIES

The selected candidates will be placed in a highly specialized team and will work in coordination with the Group’s Operations area. Specifically, the new hires will be responsible for carrying out the following tasks:

ensure constant updating of the sorting plan to optimize plant productivity;

carry out productivity analyzes of new plants and monitor the progress of quality indicators;

provide indications for the continuous improvement of performance and for related maintenance interventions;

oversee the physical operational flows and propose solutions for any problems;

identify improvement actions, ensure control of management costs and identify responsibility centers;

develop reports relating to the areas of competence, monitoring the logistics performance of the Hub.

REQUIREMENTS

To apply for the SDA Poste Italiane jobs for Engineers, it is necessary to have the following requirements:

degree in Mechanical Engineering or Management Engineering or Economics or Statistical Sciences;

experience, even six months, gained in the logistics sector;

technical-specialist knowledge in the Lean field applied in the analysis and optimization of operational / production processes;

knowledge of warehouse and / or lean manufacturing logics / activities;

ability to analyze KPIs (performance indicators);

mastery of MS Excel and good knowledge of other Office applications (Word, Power Point).

Furthermore, curiosity, the ability to combine analysis and creativity and an orientation towards continuous improvement complete the profile. Instead, they constitute preferential titles knowledge of design and drawing software (AutoCAD) and attendance of specialization courses in Logistics and Transportation Management.

THE COMPANY

SDA Express Courier SpA is a company active since 1984 in the express shipping sector. In 1988 it became part of the Poste Italiane Group for which, starting from 2019, it became an operating company responsible for activities relating to logistics processes. With headquarters in Rome and approximately 87 branches distributed throughout the country, today SDA also deals with international shipments and offers customized services for all types of transport, logistics and banking services. It manages 4 logistics hubs and has around 4500 vehicles for transport and deliveries. It counts on the work of over 1000 employees.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in the SDA Poste Italiane job offer for Engineers can apply by 28 February 2022 by connecting to the web page reserved for open positions of Poste Italiane, selecting the announcement of interest and sending the CV using the appropriate online form.

We would like to point out that future SDA hires and active job opportunities may also be published on the page dedicated to the careers and selections of the Group, SDA Lavora con noi.

