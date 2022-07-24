[SDCC22] Phase 5, Phase 6, advances and great surprises of the Multiverse Saga at the Marvel Studios panel

The new Marvel Studios Multiverse Saga will consist of Phases 4, 5 and 6

The next great saga of Marvel Studios is the Saga of the Multiverse and will be made up of Phases 4, 5 and 6 of the UCM.

The future of Marvel Studios beyond Phase 4

After Avengers: Endgame culminated many of the franchise’s stories, the studio has followed through on Phase 4 with movies like Black Widow, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder, which show new adventures of already established characters. In turn, they launched Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternalswhere Marvel Studios They introduced new characters. On the part of the series, programs such as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch and Vision, What If…? and loki. Now, Marvel is already looking ahead, revealing the Phase 5 and 6 projects.

During the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feig confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It will be the last film of Phase 4 of the MCU. Phase 5 will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniafollowed by the next series of Disney+ Secret Invasion Y Threw out and the movies Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Y the marvels.

The Secret Invasion of the MCU

Feige described Secret Invasion as a dark political conspiracy thriller featuring legends of S.H.I.E.L.D. What cobie smulders What Mary Hill Y Samuel L Jackson What Nick Fury.

This will be followed by season 2 of Loki, the movie from Blade which is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023, and a six-episode series of iron heart on Disney+ starring Dominic Thorne. The remainder of Phase 5 will include the series Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the fourth part of Captain America titled Captain America: New World Order.

Advance of She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk and announcement of Daredevil: Born Again

A new trailer for She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulkwhich concludes with a cameo from charlie cox What Daredevil.

Another announcement of great importance was that of Daredevil: Born Againa new Disney+ series that features Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil. Vincent d’Onofrio will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk. The series will have 18 episodes.

Finally, Phase 5 will conclude with Thunderbolts, the Marvel Studios movie about a team of villains sent on missions by the government. Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

What’s New in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton and director Peyton Reed were introduced to promote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Those present saw a trailer for the film, which shows a cameo from Bill Murray. Jonathan Majors was shown as kangthe villain of the tape. MOD OK will also appear in the film.

James Gunn was on hand to talk about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to wrap up its trilogy. After presenting some images with Zoë Saldana What Gamora Y Will Poulter What adam warlockGunn shared that Maria Bakalova gives voice to Cosmo the space dog. Furthermore, he revealed that the film will touch on the backstory of Rocket.

Gunn was thrilled when the cast joined him onstage and felt a lump in his throat as he revealed that the most rewarding thing about working on the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy was collaborating with his brother, Sean Gunn.

Chukwudi Iwuji appeared disguised as the High Evolutionary. He made his way through the crowd before joining Gunn and the rest of the cast.





Marvel Studios reveals Phase 6 of the MCU

Kevin Feige announced that Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would include the tape The Fantastic Four. Phase 6 will also feature two Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Warswhich will be released six months apart with The Kang Dynasty on May 2, 2025 and Secret Wars on November 7, 2025. Phases 4, 5 and 6 will tell the Marvel Studios story named The Multiverse Saga.





Black Panther 2 Trailer

Feige then moved on to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He then introduced himself to Ryan Cooglerand this recalled his first appearance at Comic-Con for Black Panther and was moved to remember his experiences working with Chadwick Boseman.

He brought the cast members, Lupita Nyong’O, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, and Winston Duke before introducing the new faces that appear in the sequel. Tenoch Huerta interprets namor Y Dominic Thorne interprets iron heart.

Kevin Feige ended the panel by expressing his excitement to see this crowd again next year, confirming that there won’t be another three-year break between Marvel Studios panels at Comic-Con.