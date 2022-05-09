SDG.3 Prosegur presents Pro360, a comprehensive global wellness program for its 150,000 workers
The benchmark company in the private security sector, Prosegur, has launched the initiative Pro360, taking another step in its commitment to help improve the quality of life of its employees. It is a global program of physical and emotional well-being, aimed at its nearly 150,000 employees, located in the 26 countries in which the company has a presence.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. Based on this definition, Prosegur tries enhance a lifestyle healthy among all its workers, understanding well-being from a comprehensive perspective. This initiative focuses on four basic pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, health, and emotional and social well-being.
as explained Juan Luis Martín, Global Director of Human Resources of Prosegur “Employees are the essential axis of Prosegur, which is why we consider our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority. Events such as those we are experiencing in recent years, especially the coronavirus pandemic, have shown, with even greater force if possible, the need to support the care of people from a 360-degree perspective and continued over time. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and this is just the beginning.”
A global and comprehensive perspective of well-being
With the aim of motivating and promoting the participation of its employees and fostering habits that favor a healthier and more balanced life, Prosegur will launch different activities and initiatives within the four specific areas. They will be held periodically.
- Physical well-being: It will be carried out through different activities. For example, in the month of May the first edition of the Prosegur Digital Race will take place. With this activity the Pro360 RUNNING Club will be launched.
- Nutrition: Employees will be able to access monthly nutritional advice and will have live events with a nutritionist in a “question-answer” format. A cooking contest will also be organized and a Pro360 recipe book will be created, which will include the dishes proposed by the winners.
- Health: Informative pills will be disseminated on different topics, such as postural hygiene or sleep, among others, in addition to promoting challenges that encourage the incorporation of healthy habits in the daily lives of its workers.
- Emotional and social well-being: Various proposals from the Prosegur Foundation, with which the company works closely, will be announced, including cultural and volunteer activities. In addition, global and local initiatives in relation to diversity and equality will be made visible, such as Empowered Womenwith which female talent is promoted, and different actions focused on respect and care for the environment.