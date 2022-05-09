SDG.3 Prosegur presents Pro360, a comprehensive global wellness program for its 150,000 workers

The benchmark company in the private security sector, Prosegur, has launched the initiative Pro360, taking another step in its commitment to help improve the quality of life of its employees. It is a global program of physical and emotional well-being, aimed at its nearly 150,000 employees, located in the 26 countries in which the company has a presence.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”. Based on this definition, Prosegur tries enhance a lifestyle healthy among all its workers, understanding well-being from a comprehensive perspective. This initiative focuses on four basic pillars: physical well-being, nutrition, health, and emotional and social well-being.

as explained Juan Luis Martín, Global Director of Human Resources of Prosegur “Employees are the essential axis of Prosegur, which is why we consider our contribution to their well-being and quality of life a priority. Events such as those we are experiencing in recent years, especially the coronavirus pandemic, have shown, with even greater force if possible, the need to support the care of people from a 360-degree perspective and continued over time. The goal is to reinvent our daily routine, and this is just the beginning.”

A global and comprehensive perspective of well-being

With the aim of motivating and promoting the participation of its employees and fostering habits that favor a healthier and more balanced life, Prosegur will launch different activities and initiatives within the four specific areas. They will be held periodically.