“Sea Monster” and other animated adventure movies to watch on Netflix

In a time when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were considered heroes…and no one was more esteemed than the great Jacob Holland. (Netflix)



Since its premiere on July 8, sea ​​monster has enchanted the public of adults and children in Netflix. Set against a fantastic background, the animated film introduces us to a world where the most terrifying beasts inhabit the seas and the men who hunt these creatures are considered heroes. Jacob Holland is one of them, but unexpectedly he will have to deal with the company of little Maisie, who will be his new ally on this journey through unknown waters.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Directed by the Oscar winner Chris Williams (Moana Y great heroes), the story has a classic adventure stamp and seeks to convey an important moral towards the end of the footage. If you loved this proposal, find out what other productions of this type we can find on the platform streaming.

“Sea Monster” was launched this month in the platform’s catalog. (Netflix)

spongebob to the rescue

This time underwater, exactly in the city of Bikini Bottom, we meet again with the beloved characters of Nickelodeon in this film from the franchise Sponge Bob. The fantasy comedy mixes 3D elements with real image scenes to show us the journey that the yellow sponge takes with Patrick Star when his snail, Gary, disappears after being kidnapped by the kingdom of Neptune. The film is written and directed by Tim Hill, a former screenwriter of the original series, and was dedicated to the late creator of this universe, the producer and biologist Stephen Hillenburg.

SpongeBob SquarePants: To The Rescue is the latest animated film to join the Nickelodeon franchise. (Netflix)

Pollonejo and the hamster of the dark

“A young animal explorer teams up with two friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle does,” says the official synopsis for this film based on the graphic novel. chickenby Chris Grine. with tints of coming-of-age and hilarious situations, the plot centers on the rise of a hero who hopes to fulfill his father’s legacy and become the world’s greatest adventurer.

The animated film was based on the graphic novel “Pollonejo”, created by Chris Grine. (Netflix)

The Mitchell family vs. the machines

The Oscar-nominated film was directed by Mike Rianda in his directorial debut and was produced by Phil Lord Y Chris Millerthe directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. This comedy/sci-fi adventure begins with the Mitchells’ journey to take quirky Katie to her first day of film school in California. Along the way, a technological crisis will occur that will turn machines malevolent and aim to eliminate humans, so this dysfunctional family will have to fix their problems to go in search of salvation. Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre Y Olivia Coleman made up the English voice cast.

“The Mitchell Family vs. The Machines” was included in the ranking of the best animated films of 2021 and earned a nomination for this year’s Oscars. (Netflix)

beyond the moon

It is an animated fantasy musical written by Audrey Wells with additional collaboration from the filmmakers Alice Wu (If you knew) and Jennifer Yee McDevitt. Under the direction of Glen Keane and John Kahrs, this production is inspired by the legend of Chang’e, the Moon Goddess of Chinese culture. Fei Fei is a girl dealing with the new beginning of her father, who was left a widower when the girl’s mother died, and promises herself to prove that the Chinese deity does exist. For this reason, she builds a ship to travel to the Moon with her inseparable rabbit.

The story of “Beyond the Moon” takes great references from the Chinese legend of the goddess Chang’e. (Netflix)



Live

Of Cuban and American origin, this animated film wanders between the US and Latin culture when a kinkajú decides to fulfill the last wish of its deceased owner and travels from Havana to Miami. With the help of the only family of his caretaker, he will have to deliver a romantic song that he wrote to his first great love. The music was composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of voices included the participation of stars such as Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos Gonzalez, Michael Rooker Y Gloria Estefan.

Composer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda was behind the original songs for “Vivo”. (Netflix)

KEEP READING:

Five Fascinating Time Travel Titles to Watch on Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: what movies can you enjoy in streaming of each of the actors?

After stranger thingsMaya Hawke will seek revenge on Do Revenge