At a time when video game developments have more and more budget and a much higher level than seen years ago, storage is a fundamental element in consoles. This is so because this increase in quality in the games we mentioned implies a considerable increase in their size, finding us with real “monsters” on our hard drives.

For this reason, many users choose to expand the base storage of their consoles, something essential for those who do not want to continually delete and install. Currently, there are different alternatives to solve this problem, and if a few weeks ago we gave you our impressions of the Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card, today we bring you the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB review.

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 4TB Review

A design thought for Xbox

Far from finding a device as compact as that of the aforementioned Xbox Series X|S expansion card, With the Game Drive for Xbox, Seagate offers us a device with a fairly restrained size.allowing us to transport it without many problems, something that is essential in a device of this type.

Focusing on its appearance, the device that Seagate has provided us with is completely black, with the company logo in the lower right, and the Xbox logo in the upper left corner. In addition, when we connect the device, it has a green LED light at the bottom, which will light up as long as it continues to receive power.

As for the contents of the box, in addition to the device, we will find a USB cable to connect the HDD, which we must say that, although it may be enough, it would not have hurt if it had been a little longer. Likewise, as an example of being a product designed for Xbox users, we will also receive a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code.

room for everything

The main objective that Seagate seems to have set with this Game Drive for Xbox is to offer players as much space as possible so as not to get complicated when installing games. The manufacturer makes two options available to users: 4TB, which corresponds to this analysis; and another of 2TB, designed for those who need less space or want to make a smaller outlay.

It is very important to highlight an aspect that can be differential for many users. This HDD is not intended to install Xbox Series X|S optimized games. The hard drive will allow us to install new generation games, but when trying to play them they won’t work, since operation is reserved for Xbox One games or Xbox and Xbox 360 backward compatible games.

Therefore, users who plan to get this Seagate HDD should know that they will not be able to expand the space of their consoles for the games that will arrive in the coming years, but only for those that are backward compatible with previous Microsoft consoles.

A performance that delivers what it promises

Entering to assess the operation of the Game Drive for Xbox, the truth is that we are facing a HDD with a good reading speed, which translates into a better behavior of the loading times of the games, as well as the need to load some elements on the screen. It does not stand out so much in terms of the writing rate, but although in this sense it is below other competitors, the truth is that the result we have achieved has been quite positive.

In our tests we wanted to copy and install some games directly to the Seagate HDD. The transfer speed when performing these tests has been very positive, achieving a maximum transfer peak of 1,012mb/s, and a minimum peak of 825mb/s. This has meant that the copy of games that were already on our console has been completed quite quickly.

Specifically, we wanted to try installing Forza Horizon 5 on its Xbox Series X|S version (despite knowing that it would not work), due to its large size. Oscillating between the aforementioned speeds, the Playground Games title has been completely copied in a time of 15: 58 minutes. We’ve also tried installing smaller games like Back 4 Blood, managing to complete the install in just 4:32 minutes. Finally, we wanted to install a backward compatible game completely from scratch, such as the Silent Hill Collection, offering a very good result.

When it comes to playable terms, the games in which we have been able to test the Game Drive for Xbox have behaved adequately. For example, we have played Silent Hill 3 for a few hours without any problem, and we have also been able to enjoy some games of Back 4 Blood.

Conclution

The Seagate Game Drive for Xbox is a device designed for those users who want to have a wide catalog of games from previous generations ready to play them whenever they want. Due to its 4TB capacity, players will be able to count on a wide range of games installed, although being aware that it is not intended for Xbox Series X|S games.

Its size makes it a perfect device to be able to transport it, offering the possibility of taking it with us without many problems. And if we add to this that it has good performance, despite being far from other more expensive options, this HDD becomes a very important option for users.